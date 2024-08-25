Houston’s Mauricio Dubón leaves game after slamming into the wall while making sensational catch

Houston Astros outfielder Mauricio Dubón was shaken up after he made a spectacular running catch during the seventh inning against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday night.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Houston Astros outfielder Mauricio Dubón was shaken up after he made a spectacular running catch during the seventh inning against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday night.

With the Astros ahead 5-3 with two outs in the seventh, Dubón went on a lengthy sprint deep into the corner to make a backhanded grab in fair territory on a fly ball hit by Ramón Urías before crashing into the left field wall at Camden Yards.

Dubón couldn’t slow much of his momentum before slamming into the wall. He remained down on the field before being able to walk to the dugout.

Dubón’s catch was the final out of the seventh. Houston pinch-hit for him in the eighth.

“The doctor came and see him,” Astros manager Joe Espada said. “He’s fine, but he’s just going to be sore just because of how hard he ran into that wall.”

The Astros won 6-3 to give them a split of the four-game series.

