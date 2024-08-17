Holliday leads Orioles against the Red Sox after 4-hit game

The Baltimore Orioles play the Boston Red Sox after Jackson Holliday had four hits against the Red Sox on Friday.

Boston Red Sox (64-57, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (72-51, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Brayan Bello (10-5, 4.97 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Orioles: Cade Povich (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -125, Red Sox +106; over/under is 9 runs

Baltimore has gone 36-27 at home and 72-51 overall. The Orioles have hit 189 total home runs to lead MLB.

Boston has a 64-57 record overall and a 35-25 record on the road. The Red Sox are 54-26 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams match up Saturday for the ninth time this season. The Orioles are up 6-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adley Rutschman has 16 doubles, a triple and 17 home runs for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 7-for-40 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Jarren Duran has 37 doubles, 13 triples and 15 home runs while hitting .291 for the Red Sox. Masataka Yoshida is 14-for-37 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .271 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .241 batting average, 6.50 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Adley Rutschman: day-to-day (back), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (lat), Jacob Webb: 15-Day IL (elbow), Heston Kjerstad: 10-Day IL (concussion), Jordan Westburg: 10-Day IL (hand), Jorge Mateo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (ucl sprain), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Cam Booser: 15-Day IL (elbow), James Paxton: 15-Day IL (leg), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (leg), Bryan Mata: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Slaten: 15-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Whitlock: 60-Day IL (oblique), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

