Zach Eflin yields 10 hits in Orioles debut but earns the victory in 11-5 rout of Blue Jays

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Zach Eflin (24) delivers during the second inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Zach Eflin turned in a gritty pitching performance in his Orioles debut, Anthony Santander hit his 30th home run and Baltimore cruised past the Toronto Blue Jays 11-5 Monday in the opener of a doubleheader.

Obtained Friday from Tampa Bay for three minor leaguers, Eflin (6-7) provided an immediate boost to Baltimore’s thin rotation. Despite giving up 10 hits in six innings, including a three-run homer, Eflin struck out seven and walked none for the AL East leaders.

“He gave up the homer, but a lot of singles,” manager Brandon Hyde said.

Thrust into the middle of a pennant race after pitching for the mediocre Rays, Eflin enjoyed the change of scenery.

“It was awesome. The crowd was into it — a lot different from Tampa,” Eflin said. “It was a lot of fun, honestly, to be out there with a good, young, high-energy team.”

The right-hander was backed by an offense that built a four-run lead in the first inning and upped the advantage to 7-0 in the fourth. Santander made it 10-3 in the fifth with a three-run shot off Yerry Rodríguez, Ryan Mountcastle tacked on a solo shot in the eighth, and Jordan Westburg finished with three doubles and two RBIs.

Addison Barger hit his first major league home for last-place Toronto, a three-run drive off Eflin in the fifth. Barger entered in the second inning for first baseman Justin Turner, who was traded to Seattle during the game.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also homered for the Blue Jays, who were coming off a three-game sweep of Texas.

Toronto right-hander Yariel Rodríguez (1-4) walked the first three batters he faced before Mountcastle hit an RBI single and Westburg followed with a run-scoring groundout. After a catcher’s interference call, Rodríguez issued a two-out, bases-loaded walk and hit James McCann in the face with a fastball to force in another run for a 4-0 lead.

McCann was treated for a severe bloody nose at the plate and in the dugout, but he stayed in the game.

“That was a scary scene. It just shows you how tough that guy is,” Hyde said. “He was obviously dazed and the blood wasn’t stopping.”

Hyde said McCann did not have head trauma or an eye injury.

“We’re suspecting he has a broken nose,” Hyde said. “All signs right now are he dodged a major bullet.”

The pitch that hit McCann proved to be the last for Rodríguez, who allowed four walks and hit a batter in the shortest of his 10 career starts.

The doubleheader was scheduled after rain washed out a game between Toronto and Baltimore on May 14.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: OF Kevin Kiermaier was held out of the game with a bruised left hip, an injury that forced his early exit from Sunday’s game against Texas. “There are some sensitive spots, but overall it’s OK,” he said Monday.

UP NEXT

Toronto’s Bowden Francis (3-2, 5.82 ERA) was slated to face rookie left-hander Cade Povich (1-4, 6.27) in the nightcap.

