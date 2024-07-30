Live Radio
Phillies trade Soto to Baltimore and acquire Banks from White Sox

The Associated Press

July 30, 2024, 8:24 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies traded left-hander Gregory Soto to the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday and acquired lefty Tanner Banks from the Chicago White Sox in separate deals completed just before baseball’s trade deadline.

Soto had a 4.42 ERA in 95 2/3 innings over 112 games for the Phillies since being acquired in a trade with Detroit prior to the 2023 season. This season, the 29-year-old reliever has a 4.08 ERA with 44 strikeouts and 20 walks in 35 1/3 innings.

The 32-year-old Banks had a 4.13 ERA in 41 games for the White Sox. He struck out 55 and walked 15 in 48 innings.

“We’ve liked Banks for a long time,” Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said. “Our people pushed for him. We thought he was a better fit for our bullpen at this time than Soto.”

In exchange for Banks, the major league-leading Phillies sent minor league infielder William Bergolla to Chicago. Bergolla batted .295 with 12 doubles over 235 at-bats in 67 games for Class A Jersey Shore this season.

In return for Soto, Philadelphia acquired a pair of minor league right-handers from Baltimore: Seth Johnson and Moisés Chace. The 25-year-old Johnson had a 2.63 ERA in 18 starts at Double-A Bowie this season, while the 21-year-old Chase had a 3.46 ERA in 17 games at Class A Aberdeen.

