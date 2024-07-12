Live Radio
Orioles take home losing streak into matchup against the Yankees

The Associated Press

July 12, 2024, 4:00 AM

New York Yankees (56-39, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (57-36, first in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (1-1, 6.75 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Orioles: Cade Povich (1-3, 6.51 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -126, Orioles +106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles are looking to break their four-game home slide with a win against the New York Yankees.

Baltimore is 57-36 overall and 29-20 in home games. The Orioles are 39-6 in games when they scored five or more runs.

New York has a 31-20 record on the road and a 56-39 record overall. Yankees hitters have a collective .328 on-base percentage, the highest percentage in the AL.

The teams square off Friday for the eighth time this season. The Orioles lead the season series 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore with 27 home runs while slugging .588. Heston Kjerstad is 11-for-26 with three home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge leads New York with 32 home runs while slugging .664. Ben Rice is 9-for-37 with five home runs and 15 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .240 batting average, 6.24 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

Yankees: 3-7, .222 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (ucl sprain), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (hip), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rizzo: 60-Day IL (wrist), Clarke Schmidt: 60-Day IL (lat), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (tricep), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (lat), Jon Berti: 60-Day IL (calf), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

