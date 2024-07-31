Orioles recall top-ranked prospect Jackson Holliday for his 2nd shot at the major leagues

The Baltimore Orioles recalled top-ranked prospect Jackson Holliday from Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, giving the infielder his second shot at the major leagues.

Baltimore Orioles' Jackson Holliday works out before a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Friday, April 12, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Holliday, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 draft, made his big league debut earlier this season, but went 2 for 34 at the plate with 18 strikeouts and was sent back down. The Orioles need infield help now after an injury to Jorge Mateo and a trade that sent Connor Norby to the Miami Marlins.

The 20-year-old Holliday, the son of former outfielder Matt Holliday, is No. 1 in MLB Pipeline’s prospect ranking.

The Orioles optioned catcher Blake Hunt and utilityman Terrin Vavra to Norfolk.

