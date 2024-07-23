Orioles pitcher Albert Suárez, second baseman Jorge Mateo hurt on consecutive plays versus Marlins

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Albert Suárez and second baseman Jorge Mateo got hurt in the third inning of Tuesday night's game against the Miami Marlins.

MIAMI (AP) — Baltimore Orioles pitcher Albert Suárez and second baseman Jorge Mateo got hurt on consecutive plays in the third inning of a 6-3 loss to the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.

Mateo collided with shortstop Gunnar Henderson as they dove to catch a grounder by Jesús Sánchez behind the second base bag. Sánchez reached on a single. Mateo initially stood up, but then fell to the ground and grimaced, favoring his left arm. He was tended to by an Orioles athletic trainer, and the team said he had left elbow pain.

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said X-ray results on Mateo’s injury were negative, but he will undergo an MRI.

“Jorge brings a lot to the table for us, so we’re hoping for the best,” Hyde said.

Jordan Westburg shifted from third base to second and Ramón Urías entered at third in Mateo’s batting spot, ninth in the order.

Otto López, the next batter, hit a hard comebacker that deflected off Suárez’s right foot and rolled near the Marlins dugout on the third-base side for a single that loaded the bases. Hyde and an athletic trainer came out to Suárez, who sustained a left shin contusion.

“It hurts more now than when I got hit. The adrenaline is down now,” Suárez said. “The X-rays came out negative, thankfully. Just swollen. Nothing else.”

Suárez allowed six runs and eight hits in two-plus innings. He was replaced by Keegan Akin.

This story has been corrected to show that Westburg’s first name is Jordan, not Jacob.

