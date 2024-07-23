Chisholm, Gordon and Sánchez power Marlins to a 6-3 win over the Orioles

Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Nick Gordon each drove in two runs, Jesús Sánchez homered and Kyle Tyler and four relievers held Baltimore without a run after the third inning as the Miami Marlins beat the Orioles 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Baltimore, which slipped into a tie with Cleveland for the best record in the American League at 60-40, was slowed after losing second baseman Jorge Mateo and starting pitcher Albert Suárez due to injuries in the third inning.

Mateo collided with shortstop Gunnar Henderson as they dove to catch a grounder off the bat of Sánchez behind the second base bag and exited because of left elbow pain. He will undergo an MRI on Wednesday.

Suárez’s outing ended when Miami’s next hitter, Otto López, hit a comebacker that deflected off the pitcher’s right shin and rolled near the Marlins’ dugout on the third-base side for a single that loaded the bases. Suárez was diagnosed with a contusion.

“It hurts more now than when I got hit. The adrenaline is down now,” Suárez said. “The X-rays came out negative, thankfully. Just swollen. Nothing else.”

Chisholm had two hits, including a two-run double that capped a four-run second inning and put Miami ahead 4-1. Sánchez led off the inning with a 429-foot homer, his 12th of the season, and Gordon added a run-scoring single.

“Everybody before the game was talking about how they feel so good today and how we’re going to have a great series against the Orioles,” Chisholm said.

Chisholm also had two stolen bases and made a throw from center field that caught Colton Cowser at third after he took off from first on Ryan Mountcastle’s single in the third.

“We talked about in the pre-game that you can’t hurt ourselves on the bases and give away extra outs,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said. “We have to play the game the right way in order to beat a team like that. I felt like we did that.”

Josh Bell and Otto López each had a pair of singles for the Marlins, who have the worst record in the National League at 36-65.

Tyler, promoted from Triple-A Tuesday, struck out five and allowed three earned runs in 4 2/3 innings. A.J. Puk (4-8) pitched two perfect innings of relief for the win. Tanner Scott closed with a scoreless ninth for his 17th save.

Marlins relievers have allowed three runs over 18 innings since the All-Star break.

“That’s our jobs down there, when your name’s called, get the job done,” Puk said. “We’re relaxed and confident and throwing the ball well.”

Suárez (5-4) gave up six runs and eight hits in two-plus innings.

The Orioles scored two runs in the third on RBI singles by Ryan O’Hearn and Colton Cowser, before the Marlins extended their lead to 6-3 in the bottom half of the inning on a sacrifice fly by Xavier Edwards and Gordon’s RBI groundout.

“We just did not play well,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “We made a lot of mistakes early in the game, ran ourselves out of innings twice. We need to play better.”

Jordan Westburg’s run-scoring single in the first provided an early lead for Baltimore, which leads the majors in homers with 157 but didn’t have another hit after O’Hearn’s two-out single in the fifth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: LHP Josh Simpson (left elbow neuritis) threw a 35-pitch bullpen Tuesday and could be scheduled for two additional bullpens before he progresses to throw live batting practice. … RHP Yonny Chirinos was designated for assignment to make room Tyler’ on the roster.

UP NEXT

RHP Chayce McDermott will make his major league debut for the Orioles in the second game of the series Wednesday while the Marlins will go with RHP Edward Cabrera (1-3, 7.36 ERA).

