2024 Major League Baseball Signing Bonuses

Signing bonuses for the selections through competitive balance round A in the 2024 Major League Baseball amateur draft:

1, Cleveland Guardians, Travis Bazzana, 2B, Oregon State, $8.95 million

2, Cincinnati Reds, Chase Burns, RHP, Wake Forest, $9.25 million

3, Colorado Rockies, Charlie Condon, OF, Georgia, $9.25 million

4, Oakland Athletics, Nick Kurtz, 1B, Wake Forest, $7 million

5, Chicago White Sox, Hagen Smith, LHP, Arkansas.

6, Kansas City Royals, Jac Caglianone, 1B/LHP, Florida.

7, St. Louis Cardinals, JJ Wetherholt, SS, West Virginia, $6.9 million

8, Los Angeles Angels, Christian Moore, 2B, Tennessee, $4,997,500

9, Pittsburgh Pirates, Konnor Griffin, SS, Jackson Prep School, Miss.

10, Washington Nationals, Seaver King, SS, Wake Forest.

11, Detroit Tigers, Bryce Rainer, SS, Harvard-Westlake H.S., Calif., $5,797,500

12, Boston Red Sox, Braden Montgomery, OF, Texas A&M.

13, San Francisco Giants, James Tibbs III, OF, Florida State.

14, Chicago Cubs, Cam Smith, 3B, Florida State.

15, Seattle Mariners, Jurrangelo Cijntje, P, Mississippi State.

16, Miami Marlins, PJ Morlando, OF, Summerville H.S., Calif., $3.4 million

17, Milwaukee Brewers, Braylon Payne, OF, Elkins H.S., Texas.

18, Tampa Bay Rays, Theo Gillen, OF, Westlake H.S., Texas.

19, New York Mets, Carson Benge, OF, Oklahoma State.

20, Toronto Blue Jays, Trey Yesavage, RHP, East Carolina.

21, Minnesota Twins, Kaelen Culpepper, SS, Kansas State.

22, Baltimore Orioles, Vance Honeycutt, OF, North Carolina.

23, Los Angeles Dodgers, Kellon Lindsey, SS, Hardee H.S., Fla.

24, Atlanta Braves, Cam Caminiti, LHP, Saguaro H.S., Ariz., $3,553,800

25, San Diego Padres, Kash Mayfield, Elk City H.S. Okla.

26, New York Yankees, Ben Hess, RHP, Alabama.

27, Philadelphia Phillies, Dante Nori, OF, Northville H.S., Mich.

28, Houston Astros, Walker Janek, C, Sam Houston.

29. Arizona Diamondbacks, Slade Caldwell, OF, Valley View H.S., Ariz.

30, Texas Rangers, Malcolm Moore, C, Stanford.

31. Arizona Diamondbacks, Ryan Waldschmidt, OF, Kentucky, $2,904,000

32, Baltimore Orioles, Griff O’Ferrall, SS, Virginia.

33. Minnesota Twins, Kyle DeBarge, SS, Louisiana Lafayette.

34. Milwaukee Brewers (from Baltimore), Blake Burke, 1B, Tennessee.

35. Arizona Diamondbacks, JD Dix, SS, Whitefish Bay H.S., Wis., $2.15 million

36. Cleveland Guardians, Braylon Doughty, RHP, Chaparral H.S., Calif.

37. Pittsburgh Pirates, Levi Sterling, RHP, Notre Dame H.S., Calif.

38. Colorado Rockies, Brody Brecht, RHP, Iowa, $2.7 million

39. Washington (from Kansas City), Caleb Lomavita, C, California.

