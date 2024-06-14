Live Radio
Phillies visit the Orioles to start 3-game series

The Associated Press

June 14, 2024, 4:00 AM

Philadelphia Phillies (46-22, first in the NL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (45-23, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (10-1, 1.81 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Orioles: Kyle Bradish (2-0, 2.62 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -130, Phillies +110; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles start a three-game series at home against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

Baltimore has gone 23-13 in home games and 45-23 overall. The Orioles have a 37-7 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Philadelphia is 46-22 overall and 19-12 in road games. The Phillies have the fourth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .254.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gunnar Henderson has 12 doubles, four triples and 21 home runs for the Orioles. Austin Hays is 11-for-25 with four doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Alec Bohm has 23 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 52 RBI while hitting .286 for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 12-for-35 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 7-3, .246 batting average, 1.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .234 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Orioles: John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 15-Day IL (tricep), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: J.T. Realmuto: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Rucker: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Marsh: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kody Clemens: 10-Day IL (back), Dylan Covey: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trea Turner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yunior Marte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

