Orioles third baseman Jordan Westburg hurts hip, leaves after collision with Yankees’ Juan Soto

NEW YORK (AP) — Baltimore Orioles third baseman Jordan Westburg left Tuesday night’s 4-2 loss to the New York Yankees in the middle of the second inning with left hip discomfort after colliding with Juan Soto.

New York had two on with two outs in the first inning when Giancarlo Stanton grounded to Westburg. As he fielded the ball, Soto’s knee hit Westburg on the left hip, causing the runner to flip over.

Soto was called out for interference.

“His hip’s pretty sore,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said after the game. “Right now he’s day to day with — I think it’s like a hip contusion, but we’ll see how he feels tomorrow.”

Westburg, who struck out leading off the game, is batting .277 with 11 homers and 42 RBIs. He was replaced by Ramón Urías.

