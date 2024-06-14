Orioles prospect Jackson Holliday goes on injured list with right elbow inflammation

The Baltimore Orioles' top-ranked prospect Jackson Holliday is going on the injured list with right elbow inflammation.

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Top-ranked prospect Jackson Holliday is going on the injured list with right elbow inflammation.

The Baltimore Orioles announced the move Friday. Holliday is currently at Triple-A Norfolk after he struggled earlier this season in his first major league stint.

Holliday is MLB Pipeline’s No. 1-ranked prospect. The Orioles drafted the infielder with the top pick in 2022.

He was promoted to the Orioles early this season, but went back to the minors after going 2 for 34 with 18 strikeouts. He’s hit .270 with seven home runs and 28 RBIs in 50 games with Norfolk.

