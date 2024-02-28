Right-hander Julio Teheran and infielder Kolten Wong reach minor league deals with Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles have agreed to minor league contracts with right-hander Julio Teheran and infielder Kolten Wong, with invites to major league spring training.

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have agreed to minor league contracts with right-hander Julio Teheran and infielder Kolten Wong, with invites to major league spring training.

The Orioles said Wednesday the pair will report to major league spring training.

Both are veterans with over a decade of big league experience. The 33-year-old Teheran is a two-time All-Star. He spent last season with Milwaukee and went 3-5 with a 4.40 ERA, making 11 starts. He spent his first nine major league seasons with Atlanta before a year with the Los Angeles Angels and one with Detroit.

Wong is also 33. He played for Seattle and the Los Angeles Dodgers last year, hitting .183 in 87 games. Prior to that, he played two years with Milwaukee and eight in St. Louis.

