Royals agree with versatile Adam Frazier on $4.5 million, one-year contract, AP source says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals and utility man Adam Frazier agreed to a $4.5 million, one-year contract to provide the club with a left-handed bat and some versatility in the lineup, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Saturday.

Frazier will make $2 million this season with an $8.5 million mutual option for next season and a $2.5 million buyout, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical.

The 32-year-old Fraizer spent last season with the AL East champion Orioles, hitting .240 with career highs of 13 homers and 60 RBIs across 141 games. He primarily played second base in Baltimore, but the Royals envision using him at several spots — he also has played shortstop, third base and all three outfield positions in his career.

Frazier was an All-Star in 2021, when he began the season with Pittsburgh and was traded to San Diego in July. He hit .305 that season and showcased a low strikeout rate that should play well in the Kansas City lineup and Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals appeared set with their lineup as they headed toward spring training.

Rising star Bobby Witt Jr. is entrenched at shortstop, Michael Massey is expected to man second base and Maikel Garcia, another young cornerstone, will handle the primary duties at third base. The Royals added Hunter Renfroe in free agency to provide some pop to the lineup and solidify the outfield, while Drew Waters, Kyle Isbel and MJ Melendez will compete for at-bats.

But after injuries played a big part in another 100-loss season for the Royals in 2023, the relatively low-risk deal to add Frazier to the mix makes sense. He could capably fill in at a variety of spots if Kansas City loses anybody for an extended period.

The Royals already had been among the busiest teams in free agency.

Along with signing Renfroe and utility man Garrett Hampson to fortify the lineup, they almost completely revamped their pitching staff. They signed Seth Lugo to a $45 million, three-year deal and fellow starter Michael Wacha to a $32 million, two-year contract, which filled two glaring holes in the rotation. They also signed left-hander Will Smith to a $5 million deal to close out games and right-handed reliever Chris Stratton to a $4 million deal to hold onto leads.

The Royals also acquired right-handed starter Kyle Wright, who will be ready in 2025 after rehabbing from shoulder surgery.

