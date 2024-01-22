Live Radio
Austin Voth can earn $500,000 in performance bonuses in deal with Mariners

The Associated Press

January 22, 2024, 1:28 PM

SEATTLE (AP) — Right-hander Austin Voth can earn $500,000 in performance bonuses for innings and starts as part of his $1.25 million, one-year contract with the Seattle Mariners,

Voth would get $50,000 each for 40, 50, 60, 70 and 80 innings as part of the agreement announced Jan. 17 and $50,000 apiece for five, 10, 15, 20 and 25 starts.

The 31-year-old made 25 relief appearances last season for Baltimore after spending the majority of the 2022 season as a starter. Voth was 1-2 with a 5.19 ERA for the Orioles in 2023. In 2022, Voth started the season as a reliever for the Nationals before being traded to Baltimore. Following the trade, Voth pitched in 22 games with 17 starts and was 5-4 with a 3.04 ERA.

Voth missed more than two months last season with an elbow injury and ended the season pitching in Triple-A.

He grew up in the Seattle area and played three seasons in college at Washington before beginning his pro career as a fifth-round pick of Washington in the 2013 amateur draft.

