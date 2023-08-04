Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. Mid-South Assistant News Director Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or jdrew@ap.org.

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

This information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Coverage Plan will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern unless specified otherwise.

NORTH CAROLINA

HOSPITAL CLOSING

WILIAMSTON, N.C. — A rural eastern North Carolina hospital has closed its doors, largely the result of what its operators described as a declining surrounding population that was going elsewhere for medical care. Martin General Hospital in Williamston suspended operations on Thursday and is filing for bankruptcy, according to a hospital news release. SENT: 250 words.

CONGRESSWOMAN ACCIDENT

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A North Carolina congresswoman injured in a serious automobile accident this week is recovering at home from a broken sternum and bone in her foot, her office said Friday. Democratic U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning and a staff member who was driving her Thursday morning to an event in her district in north-central North Carolina after a three-vehicle wreck. Another driver was cited. SENT: 210 words.

____

VIRGINIA

AFGHANISTAN-BABY FOUND IN RAID

The Afghan villager was afraid the American soldiers might come. And one cool night in fall, as his children lay asleep, helicopters roared overhead. At the first sound of gunshots, he yelled for his wife and 10 children to take cover. His young daughter grabbed her sleeping infant sister off the bed. Their mud compound exploded, and a blast sent a huge shock through the home. By Riazat Butt, Martha Mendoza, Claire Galofaro and Juliet Linderman. SENT: 3,000 words.

____

SPORTS

GLF–WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Russell Henley has a one-shot lead in the Wyndham Championship, the final PGA Tour event before the postseason. Justin Thomas has to make the cut to keep his season from ending. By Doug Ferguson. DFERGUSON. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 7 p.m.

BBO–METS-ORIOLES

BALTIMORE — Mets manager Buck Showalter returns to Camden yards when the AL East-leading Orioles host New York. By Baseball Writer Noah Trister. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos from 7:05 p.m. EDT start.

BBN–NATIONALS-REDS

CINCINNATI — Right-hander Graham Ashcraft starts for the surging Reds against Nationals lefty Patrick Corbin in the opener of a weekend series. By Mitch Stacy. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos from 7:40 p.m. EDT start.

____

LOCALIZATION

TORNADO-MANUFACTURED DANGER-LOCALIZE IT: The Associated Press analyzed tornado deaths and found that since 1996, 53% of the tornado deaths in people’s homes were in mobile or manufactured housing. That’s even though manufactured homes are less than 6% of the American housing stock. It’s more than 800 deaths in mobile or manufactured homes. And when tornadoes are weak — with winds of 135 mph or less — an even higher proportion of tornado deaths at home, 79%, are in mobile homes. This is a story that is easily localized, by looking at tornado deaths, mobile home rates and applicable federal rules in your state and counties. We provide data and reporting suggestions. Find the latest Localize It guides.

EDUCATION-STUDENT HOMELESSNESS-LOCALIZE IT: Federal data on homeless students, based on a count of children identified by schools nationwide, found the number fell 21% from the 2018-2019 school year to the 2020-2021 school year, during the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s a decrease of more than 288,000 students, but it’s unlikely all of those kids suddenly got housing. Instead, the number likely reflects kids who stopped going to school or whose lack of housing was unknown to school officials. We provide tips for covering student homelessness. Find the latest Localize It guides.

WAGE WARS-STATES-LOCALIZE IT: “Now hiring” signs have become common since the coronavirus pandemic, as businesses ranging from hospitals to hamburger joints sought to counteract employee resignations and retirements by raising wages. Many public sector employers also have struggled to attract and retain workers amid aggressive competition from the private sector. During the past couple of years, employee vacancy rates have ballooned in many states, counties, cities and public school districts. States have responded with one of the largest surges in pay raises in the past 15 years. Many local governments also have increased pay. We offer ideas for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

WORLD CUP-LOCALIZE IT: America’s star-studded women’s World Cup team has community ties from coast to coast. We list them for you and include players with U.S. ties from some other teams as well. We also point you to local club resources for potential watch parties and other events and link to AP’s planned coverage. Find the latest Localize It guides.

LGBTQ+ POPULATION-EXPLAINER-LOCALIZE IT: Laws restricting bathroom access, prohibitions against participating in sports and bans on gender-affirming care have been increasing in Republican-led states across the U.S. in recent years. The laws will directly impact millions of people, but the kind of demographic data that normally helps policy makers shape and measure the impact of new laws is scant. We point you to existing numbers for your area and provide ideas for local reporting. Find the latest Localize It guides.

VIDEO

Trump pleads not guilty to Jan. 6 federal charges

AP Explains: Donald Trump’s Arraignment in Federal Court

Players buy-in as lottery jackpot passes $1 billion

AUDIO

2 members of expelled ‘Tennessee Three’ vie to win back their legislative seats

https://newsroom.ap.org/detail/2membersofexpelledTennesseeThreevietowinbacktheirlegislativeseats/5106d1e826d84d239a516c300586da58

Lizzo says she’s ‘not the villain’ after her former dancers claim sex harassment

https://newsroom.ap.org/detail/Lizzosaysshesnotthevillainafterherformerdancersclaimsexharassment/7be819866aa74e0db4df5ccf77dc6e32

NEW TO STORYSHARE: SOLUTIONS JOURNALISM NETWORK

Looking for more state news and photos? Sign up to participate in AP StoryShare, an online platform where news organizations from a growing list of states share content.

Besides state and regional news, StoryShare offers distinctive reporting around broad topics such as climate, education and Indigenous affairs. The platform now also has a network devoted to solutions-focused journalism.

Access to StoryShare is free for AP members. For account information, contact Jennifer Lehman at jlehman@ap.org or our team at storyshare@ap.org.

——————————

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

——————————

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.