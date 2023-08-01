Blue Jays get SS Paul DeJong from Cardinals, MRI on Bo Bichette shows no damage to injured knee

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays acquired shortstop Paul DeJong from the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday while expressing…

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays acquired shortstop Paul DeJong from the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday while expressing cautious optimism about the status of American League batting leader Bo Bichette’s right knee.

The Blue Jays sent 24-year-old pitching prospect Matt Svanson to the Cardinals. St. Louis will pay Toronto $1,475,806, covering half the $2,951,613 remaining in DeJong’s $9 million salary this year. If DeJong’s $12.5 million team option for 2024 is declined, the Cardinals would pay the Blue Jays $1 million to cover half the $2 million buyout.

The trade came one day after Bichette, a two-time All-Star, left a game against the Baltimore Orioles when he injured his right knee running the bases.

General manager Ross Atkins said Bichette’s sore knee “heightened the need” to acquire DeJong.

“He’s an interesting fit for us without the injury,” Atkins said of DeJong. “He’s hit left-handers relatively well. Very good defender that complements our organization and depth.”

Atkins said the Blue Jays didn’t get close to any other big moves before the trade deadline.

“A lot of the teams that speculated on potentially moving players didn’t,” Atkins said. “Some of the players that were rumored to be coming our way or even available didn’t seem to be as available to us. Most of the deals today that were available to us were smaller in nature.”

Toronto began play Tuesday at 59-48, third in the wild-card race. The Blue Jays were one game behind Houston and five behind Tampa Bay.

Toronto was also third in the AL East, 6 1/2 games behind the division-leading Orioles.

DeJong was an All-Star in 2019 but hasn’t quite replicated that form since. He is hitting .233 with 13 home runs, 32 RBIs and a .710 OPS in 81 games this season. The 29-year-old played his entire seven-year career so far with the Cardinals.

Atkins said Bichette has inflammation in his patellar tendon. An MRI Monday night showed no structural damage.

“Anytime one of your best players has an injury it’s a disappointment, but we’re encouraged by the news after the fact,” Atkins said. “You see someone in pain, there’s obviously concern on many levels. The more you learn, the more at peace we’ve become. But it is a big hit to us, hence the acquisition. Very optimistic that (BIchette) will be helping our team again.”

Bichette currently is day to day, but the Blue Jays have not ruled out a stint on the injured list, manager John Schneider said. Bichette leads the AL with a .321 average and 144 hits. His 42 multi-hit games also are an AL high.

Santiago Espinal, who replaced Bichette on Monday, started at shortstop Tuesday. DeJong is expected to be added to Toronto’s roster Wednesday.

DeJong has played mostly shortstop, but has 21 career appearances at second base. Besides Espinal, the Blue Jays have used Whit Merrifield and Cavan Biggio at second. Merrifield and Biggio both also play the outfield.

DeJong was the third big league player Toronto added before the deadline, all from St. Louis. The Blue Jays picked up left-hander Génesis Cabrera on July 21, then added hard-throwing right-hander Jordan Hicks on Sunday.

“Really excited about the players that we acquired, really excited about the potential impact of Jordan Hicks,” Atkins said. “I know Paul DeJong is going to contribute in a significant way. Génesis Cabrera has done a great job for us already.”

The Blue Jays designated outfielder Jordan Luplow for assignment to make room for DeJong on the 40-man roster.

Toronto activated Hyun Jin Ryu off the 60-day injured list Tuesday as the left-hander made his season debut against Baltimore after Tommy John surgery last June. The Blue Jays also recalled infielder Ernie Clement from Triple-A Buffalo.

Right-hander Bowden Francis was optioned to Triple-A while infielder Otto Lopez was recalled from the Bisons and placed on the 60-day IL because of a strained left oblique. Lopez was placed on the seven-day minor league IL on July 23.

