Red Sox bring road losing streak into matchup against the Orioles

The Associated Press

September 10, 2022, 2:41 AM

Boston Red Sox (67-72, fifth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (73-65, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 5:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Michael Wacha (10-1, 2.58 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 83 strikeouts); Orioles: Jordan Lyles (10-9, 4.25 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 123 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox visit the Baltimore Orioles looking to end a four-game road slide.

Baltimore has a 41-28 record at home and a 73-65 record overall. Orioles pitchers have a collective 3.82 ERA, which ranks 10th in MLB play.

Boston has a 67-72 record overall and a 32-38 record in road games. The Red Sox have the third-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .319.

The matchup Saturday is the 14th time these teams meet this season. The Orioles have an 8-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Santander leads the Orioles with 49 extra base hits (22 doubles and 27 home runs). Ryan Mountcastle is 10-for-38 with two doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 37 doubles, a triple and 25 home runs for the Red Sox. Xander Bogaerts is 18-for-37 with five doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .232 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .270 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Jordan Lyles: day-to-day (illness), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Franchy Cordero: 60-Day IL (ankle), Xander Bogaerts: day-to-day (back), Kutter Crawford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (back), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eric Hosmer: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (finger), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

