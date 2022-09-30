IAN NEWS: PHOTOS | Live Updates | Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas | DC-area events canceled | What is storm surge?
O’s CEO says in memo he looks forward to signing new lease

The Associated Press

September 30, 2022, 11:19 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Orioles chairman John Angelos said in a memo to team staff members that he looks forward to signing a new lease committing the team to remaining in Baltimore.

The Baltimore Sun obtained the Sept. 1 memorandum, and the Orioles on Friday night confirmed the accuracy of the paper’s report on it.

“As a lifelong Baltimorean I very much look forward to signing on behalf of the Club,” Angelos said in the memo to front-office staff.

Angelos was sued earlier this year by his brother Lou, who claimed John Angelos seized control of the Orioles at his expense. The lawsuit said John Angelos wanted to maintain “absolute control” of the team to manage, sell or move. John Angelos quickly said then that the team would remain in Baltimore.

