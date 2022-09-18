Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
Orioles turn 15th triple play in team history against Jays

The Associated Press

September 18, 2022, 3:06 PM

TORONTO (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles turned a triple play against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday, helping right-hander Dean Kremer escape a jam in the third inning.

Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer was hit by a pitch, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walked and Bo Bichette opened the scoring with an RBI single, putting runners at first and second.

Matt Chapman followed with a liner at shortstop Jorge Mateo, who flipped to second baseman Terrin Vavra to double off Guerrero. Vavra promptly fired the ball to first baseman Jesús Aguilar to retire Bichette before he could dive back to the bag.

It was Baltimore’s 15th triple play since the team became the Orioles in 1954 and its first since Aug. 3, 2017, against Detroit.

