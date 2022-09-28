Orioles shut down by Rich Hill in 3-1 loss to Red Sox

Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles were shut down by Rich Hill and three relievers in a 3-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night, hurting their chances of rallying in the AL wild-card race.

Orioles Red Sox Baseball Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde, center, heads to the mound to take starting pitcher Dean Kremer (64) out of the game during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Boston. At left is Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

BOSTON (AP) — Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles were shut down by Rich Hill and three relievers in a 3-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night, hurting their chances of rallying in the AL wild-card race.

Robinson Chirinos accounted for Baltimore’s only run with his fourth homer in the eighth inning. The Orioles (80-75) lost for the fourth time in five games. They were 3 1/2 back of Seattle for the third AL wild card heading into the day.

Santander went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts one night after he homered from both sides of the plate in Baltimore’s 13-9 loss at Fenway Park. The slugger went 8 for 20 with six homers and nine RBIs in his previous four games.

Hill (8-7) struck out nine while pitching six innings of five-hit ball. The 42-year-old left-hander also tossed five scoreless innings in a 1-0 victory at Baltimore on Sept. 11.

Hill became the 21st pitcher in major league history to make at least 25 starts in a season at the age of 42 or older. Bartolo Colon and R.A. Dickey in 2017 were the last players to accomplish the feat, and Jamie Moyer in 2009 was the last lefty to do it.

Ryan Brasier and Kaleb Ort each got three outs before Matt Barnes handled the ninth for his sixth save. Gunnar Henderson walked with two out, but Barnes fanned pinch-hitter Adley Rutschman to finish the game.

Alex Verdugo homered and drove in two runs in Boston’s second straight win. Abraham Almonte also went deep for his first homer of the season.

Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts went 0 for 3 with a walk. He ranks third in the American League with a .309 batting average.

Baltimore right-hander Dean Kremer (8-6) allowed three runs and six hits in five-plus innings. Kremer pitched a four-hitter in a 6-0 victory over Houston last week for his first career complete game.

Verdugo singled in Rafael Devers in the first, and Almonte led off the third with a drive to right for his 24th career homer. Almonte was promoted from the minors on Sept. 7.

Verdugo led off the sixth with his 11th homer of the season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: INF Ramón Urias was placed on the 10-day injured list with a sprained right knee. INF Tyler Nevin was brought up from Triple-A Norfolk.

Red Sox: INF/OF Christian Arroyo, who had not played since Sept. 18 because of a non-COVID-19 illness, entered as a defensive replacement at second base in the eighth. Before the game, manager Alex Cora said he expected Arroyo to play on Thursday. … Cora said he believes 1B Eric Hosmer could be activated by Monday. Hosmer has been on the injured list since Aug. 21 with low back inflammation. … RHP Kutter Crawford, on the IL since Sept. 1 with a right shoulder impingement, threw live batting practice. Crawford is not expected to return this season.

ON THE MOVE

Orioles: LHP Keegan Akin and RHP Beau Sulser were recalled from Triple-A Norfolk, and RHPs Joey Krehbiel and Jake Reed were sent down.

UP NEXT

The Orioles and Red Sox wrap up their season series on Thursday. Rookie RHP Mike Baumann (1-3, 4.32 ERA) is slated to pitch for Baltimore, and RHP Nathan Eovaldi (5-3, 4.15 ERA) takes the mound for Boston.

