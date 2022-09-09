2023 Baltimore Orioles Schedule The Associated Press

All Times EDT March 30 at Boston April 1 at Boston April 2 at Boston April 3 at Texas April 4 at Texas April 5 at Texas April 6 N.Y. Yankees April 8 N.Y. Yankees April 9 N.Y. Yankees April 10 Oakland April 11 Oakland April 12 Oakland April 13 Oakland April 14 at Chicago White Sox April 15 at Chicago White Sox April 16 at Chicago White Sox April 18 at Washington April 19 at Washington April 21 Detroit April 22 Detroit April 23 Detroit April 24 Boston April 25 Boston April 26 Boston April 27 at Detroit April 28 at Detroit April 29 at Detroit April 30 at Detroit May 2 at Kansas City May 3 at Kansas City May 4 at Kansas City May 5 at Atlanta May 6 at Atlanta May 7 at Atlanta May 8 Tampa Bay May 9 Tampa Bay May 10 Tampa Bay May 12 Pittsburgh May 13 Pittsburgh May 14 Pittsburgh May 15 L.A. Angels May 16 L.A. Angels May 17 L.A. Angels May 18 L.A. Angels May 19 at Toronto May 20 at Toronto May 21 at Toronto May 23 at N.Y. Yankees May 24 at N.Y. Yankees May 25 at N.Y. Yankees May 26 Texas May 27 Texas May 28 Texas May 29 Cleveland May 30 Cleveland May 31 Cleveland June 2 at San Francisco June 3 at San Francisco June 4 at San Francisco June 6 at Milwaukee June 7 at Milwaukee June 8 at Milwaukee June 9 Kansas City June 10 Kansas City June 11 Kansas City June 13 Toronto June 14 Toronto June 15 Toronto June 16 at Chicago Cubs June 17 at Chicago Cubs June 18 at Chicago Cubs June 20 at Tampa Bay June 21 at Tampa Bay June 23 Seattle June 24 Seattle June 25 Seattle June 26 Cincinnati June 27 Cincinnati June 28 Cincinnati June 30 Minnesota July 1 Minnesota July 2 Minnesota July 3 at N.Y. Yankees July 4 at N.Y. Yankees July 5 at N.Y. Yankees July 6 at N.Y. Yankees July 7 at Minnesota July 8 at Minnesota July 9 at Minnesota July 14 Miami July 15 Miami July 16 Miami July 17 L.A. Dodgers July 18 L.A. Dodgers July 19 L.A. Dodgers July 20 at Tampa Bay July 21 at Tampa Bay July 22 at Tampa Bay July 23 at Tampa Bay July 24 at Philadelphia July 25 at Philadelphia July 26 at Philadelphia July 28 N.Y. Yankees July 29 N.Y. Yankees July 30 N.Y. Yankees July 31 at Toronto Aug. 1 at Toronto Aug. 2 at Toronto Aug. 3 at Toronto Aug. 4 N.Y. Mets Aug. 5 N.Y. Mets Aug. 6 N.Y. Mets Aug. 8 Houston Aug. 9 Houston Aug. 10 Houston Aug. 11 at Seattle Aug. 12 at Seattle Aug. 13 at Seattle Aug. 14 at San Diego Aug. 15 at San Diego Aug. 16 at San Diego Aug. 18 at Oakland Aug. 19 at Oakland Aug. 20 at Oakland Aug. 22 Toronto Aug. 23 Toronto Aug. 24 Toronto Aug. 25 Colorado Aug. 26 Colorado Aug. 27 Colorado Aug. 28 Chicago White Sox Aug. 29 Chicago White Sox Aug. 30 Chicago White Sox Sept. 1 at Arizona Sept. 2 at Arizona Sept. 3 at Arizona Sept. 4 at L.A. Angels Sept. 5 at L.A. Angels Sept. 6 at L.A. Angels Sept. 8 at Boston Sept. 9 at Boston Sept. 10 at Boston Sept. 11 St. Louis Sept. 12 St. Louis Sept. 13 St. Louis Sept. 14 Tampa Bay Sept. 15 Tampa Bay Sept. 16 Tampa Bay Sept. 17 Tampa Bay Sept. 18 at Houston Sept. 19 at Houston Sept. 20 at Houston Sept. 21 at Cleveland Sept. 22 at Cleveland Sept. 23 at Cleveland Sept. 24 at Cleveland Sept. 26 Washington Sept. 27 Washington Sept. 28 Boston Sept. 29 Boston Sept. 30 Boston Oct. 1 Boston Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.