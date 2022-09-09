Queen Elizabeth II: Latest updates | ‘Thank you, ma’am’ | Queen Elizabeth on currencies | King Charles III vows 'lifelong service' | Photos
Home » Baltimore Orioles » 2023 Baltimore Orioles Schedule

2023 Baltimore Orioles Schedule

The Associated Press

September 9, 2022, 8:19 PM

All Times EDT

March 30 at Boston

April 1 at Boston

April 2 at Boston

April 3 at Texas

April 4 at Texas

April 5 at Texas

April 6 N.Y. Yankees

April 8 N.Y. Yankees

April 9 N.Y. Yankees

April 10 Oakland

April 11 Oakland

April 12 Oakland

April 13 Oakland

April 14 at Chicago White Sox

April 15 at Chicago White Sox

April 16 at Chicago White Sox

April 18 at Washington

April 19 at Washington

April 21 Detroit

April 22 Detroit

April 23 Detroit

April 24 Boston

April 25 Boston

April 26 Boston

April 27 at Detroit

April 28 at Detroit

April 29 at Detroit

April 30 at Detroit

May 2 at Kansas City

May 3 at Kansas City

May 4 at Kansas City

May 5 at Atlanta

May 6 at Atlanta

May 7 at Atlanta

May 8 Tampa Bay

May 9 Tampa Bay

May 10 Tampa Bay

May 12 Pittsburgh

May 13 Pittsburgh

May 14 Pittsburgh

May 15 L.A. Angels

May 16 L.A. Angels

May 17 L.A. Angels

May 18 L.A. Angels

May 19 at Toronto

May 20 at Toronto

May 21 at Toronto

May 23 at N.Y. Yankees

May 24 at N.Y. Yankees

May 25 at N.Y. Yankees

May 26 Texas

May 27 Texas

May 28 Texas

May 29 Cleveland

May 30 Cleveland

May 31 Cleveland

June 2 at San Francisco

June 3 at San Francisco

June 4 at San Francisco

June 6 at Milwaukee

June 7 at Milwaukee

June 8 at Milwaukee

June 9 Kansas City

June 10 Kansas City

June 11 Kansas City

June 13 Toronto

June 14 Toronto

June 15 Toronto

June 16 at Chicago Cubs

June 17 at Chicago Cubs

June 18 at Chicago Cubs

June 20 at Tampa Bay

June 21 at Tampa Bay

June 23 Seattle

June 24 Seattle

June 25 Seattle

June 26 Cincinnati

June 27 Cincinnati

June 28 Cincinnati

June 30 Minnesota

July 1 Minnesota

July 2 Minnesota

July 3 at N.Y. Yankees

July 4 at N.Y. Yankees

July 5 at N.Y. Yankees

July 6 at N.Y. Yankees

July 7 at Minnesota

July 8 at Minnesota

July 9 at Minnesota

July 14 Miami

July 15 Miami

July 16 Miami

July 17 L.A. Dodgers

July 18 L.A. Dodgers

July 19 L.A. Dodgers

July 20 at Tampa Bay

July 21 at Tampa Bay

July 22 at Tampa Bay

July 23 at Tampa Bay

July 24 at Philadelphia

July 25 at Philadelphia

July 26 at Philadelphia

July 28 N.Y. Yankees

July 29 N.Y. Yankees

July 30 N.Y. Yankees

July 31 at Toronto

Aug. 1 at Toronto

Aug. 2 at Toronto

Aug. 3 at Toronto

Aug. 4 N.Y. Mets

Aug. 5 N.Y. Mets

Aug. 6 N.Y. Mets

Aug. 8 Houston

Aug. 9 Houston

Aug. 10 Houston

Aug. 11 at Seattle

Aug. 12 at Seattle

Aug. 13 at Seattle

Aug. 14 at San Diego

Aug. 15 at San Diego

Aug. 16 at San Diego

Aug. 18 at Oakland

Aug. 19 at Oakland

Aug. 20 at Oakland

Aug. 22 Toronto

Aug. 23 Toronto

Aug. 24 Toronto

Aug. 25 Colorado

Aug. 26 Colorado

Aug. 27 Colorado

Aug. 28 Chicago White Sox

Aug. 29 Chicago White Sox

Aug. 30 Chicago White Sox

Sept. 1 at Arizona

Sept. 2 at Arizona

Sept. 3 at Arizona

Sept. 4 at L.A. Angels

Sept. 5 at L.A. Angels

Sept. 6 at L.A. Angels

Sept. 8 at Boston

Sept. 9 at Boston

Sept. 10 at Boston

Sept. 11 St. Louis

Sept. 12 St. Louis

Sept. 13 St. Louis

Sept. 14 Tampa Bay

Sept. 15 Tampa Bay

Sept. 16 Tampa Bay

Sept. 17 Tampa Bay

Sept. 18 at Houston

Sept. 19 at Houston

Sept. 20 at Houston

Sept. 21 at Cleveland

Sept. 22 at Cleveland

Sept. 23 at Cleveland

Sept. 24 at Cleveland

Sept. 26 Washington

Sept. 27 Washington

Sept. 28 Boston

Sept. 29 Boston

Sept. 30 Boston

Oct. 1 Boston

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

