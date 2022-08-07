WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian rescues wild animals from war | Russian forces assault eastern cities | Grain shipments offer hope to food crisis | War flattens Eastern European tourism
Home » Baltimore Orioles » Orioles manager Brandon Hyde…

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde ejected against Pirates

The Associated Press

August 7, 2022, 3:59 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Orioles manager Brandon Hyde has been ejected from Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh.

Hyde was tossed after he came out to talk to umpires about a replay review that awarded the Pirates a run in the seventh inning. Greg Allen initially was called out on a play at home, but the Pirates appeared to contend that catcher Robinson Chirinos was illegally blocking the plate, and Allen was called safe after a review.

That run gave Pittsburgh a 5-1 lead. The review also kept the inning going after what would have been the third out, and the Pirates added three more runs in the frame.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

