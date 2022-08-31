RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant in war zone | Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's south | Vatican: Pope clearly condemns Russia's 'repugnant' war
Orioles call up top prospect Gunnar Henderson from minors

The Associated Press

August 31, 2022, 12:28 PM

The Baltimore Orioles called up top prospect Gunnar Henderson prior to Wednesday night’s game at Cleveland.

Henderson, the game’s No. 1 prospect according to Baseball America, joins a Baltimore team that is three games out of the final wild card in the American League. A year after losing 110 games, the Orioles have been ahead of schedule in their rebuild, thanks in part to another top prospect, catcher Adley Rutschman.

Rutschman, the top pick in the 2019 draft, arrived in the majors earlier this season. Henderson was a second-round draft pick that same year. His stock has risen significantly this season. The 21-year-old shortstop hit 11 home runs in 65 games at Triple-A Norfolk.

The Orioles could use a boost offensively after being held to one hit in a loss to the Guardians on Tuesday night. Shortstop Jorge Mateo has 12 homers this year and has made some sparkling plays with the glove, but Henderson spent at least some time at every infield position while with Norfolk.

In addition to selecting Henderson’s contract, the Orioles announced that they had optioned infielder Tyler Nevin to Norfolk and designated right-hander Denyi Reyes for assignment.

