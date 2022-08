Hosmer’s double in sixth sends Red Sox past Orioles, 4-3

Eric Hosmer hit a go-ahead RBI double in the sixth inning just after Baltimore rallied to tie it, and the Boston Red Sox held on for a 4-3 victory over the Orioles on Thursday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

Orioles_Red_Sox_Baseball_20366 Boston Red Sox relief pitcher John Schreiber delivers during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Boston. AP Photo/Mary Schwalm Orioles_Red_Sox_Baseball_93955 Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Josh Winckowski delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Boston. AP Photo/Mary Schwalm Orioles_Red_Sox_Baseball_23772 Boston Red Sox relief pitcher John Schreiber reacts after getting the final out against the Baltimore Orioles in a baseball game at Fenway Park, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Boston. AP Photo/Mary Schwalm Orioles_Red_Sox_Baseball_17874 Boston Red Sox's Eric Hosmer runs toward first after hitting an RBI double during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Boston. AP Photo/Mary Schwalm Orioles_Red_Sox_Baseball_53244 Baltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle (6) reacts after striking out during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Boston. AP Photo/Mary Schwalm ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

BOSTON (AP) — Eric Hosmer hit a go-ahead RBI double in the sixth inning just after Baltimore rallied to tie it, and the Boston Red Sox held on for a 4-3 victory over the Orioles on Thursday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

Tommy Pham and Alex Verdugo also had RBI doubles for Boston, which had lost six of seven and was in danger of carrying a five-game skid into a weekend series with the AL East-leading New York Yankees.

Reliever Austin Davis (2-1) got the win by closing out the sixth after the Orioles scored three to tie it. John Schreiber pitched a scoreless ninth for his fourth save.

Terrin Vavra hit a two-run triple for the Orioles, who were off to a 7-1 start in August.

Vavra’s triple to right with two men on in the sixth pulled Baltimore within 3-2, then the Orioles were able to tack on another run when they challenged a call at first base that would have ended the inning. After a video review, which showed Austin Hays beating the throw, the call was reversed and Vavra’s run counted, tying it up briefly.

J.D. Martinez drew a two-out walk from Dean Kremer (4-4) and Hosmer followed with a double to right off of reliever Nick Vespi. The run was charged to Kremer, who pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed four runs on six hits. He walked one and struck out six.

Josh Winckcowski also went 5 2/3 innings. He gave up three runs on six hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

After a leadoff single by Jarren Duran in the second, Pham lined a double down the left-field line and Duran came all the way around from first. It was the fourth double for Pham in nine games with Boston, which picked him up at the trade deadline in a deal with the Cincinnati Reds. Pham scored on a sacrifice fly by Xander Bogaerts to put Boston up 3-0.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: INF-OF Kiké Hernández will continue his rehabilitation assignment at Double-A Portland on Friday, manager Alex Cora said. Hernández has been on the injured list since early June with a strained right hip flexor.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Austin Voth (2-1, 5.53 ERA) faces Rays RHP Corey Kluber (7-6, 4.05) as Baltimore opens a three-game series at Tampa Bay on Friday night.

Red Sox: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (5-3, 4.23) starts for Boston on Friday in the opener of a three-game series against the Yankees, who planned to start RHP Domingo German (1-2, 5.09).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.