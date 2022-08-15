WAR IN UKRAINE: Boredom, loneliness plague Ukrainian youth near front line | With war nearby, US shows support for Poland on army holiday | Ship carrying grain for Ethiopia ready to leave Ukraine | Reporter: Tide of war unlikely to change soon
Blue Jays activate Springer off injured list to face Orioles

The Associated Press

August 15, 2022, 3:50 PM

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer was activated off the injured list and will bat first Monday night as the designated hitter against the Baltimore Orioles.

Springer went on the injured list on Aug. 5 because of a sore right elbow, the same injury that caused him to skip last month’s All-Star Game. Toronto has lost six of eight without Springer.

Springer, who signed a six-year, $150 million deal with Toronto before the 2021 season, is expected to see more time at DH than in the outfield as he continues to deal with elbow soreness. He is batting .251 with 18 home runs and 49 RBIs in 89 games.

A four-time All-Star and MVP of the 2017 World Series while with Houston, Springer was limited to 78 games last season, his first with Toronto, because of injuries to his right quadriceps and left ankle.

To make room for Springer, the Blue Jays designated outfielder Bradley Zimmer for assignment.

