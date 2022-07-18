Home Run Derby Winners

2022 — Juan Soto, Washington (Dodgers Stadium)
2021 — Pete Alonso, N.Y. Mets (Coors Field)
2019 — Pete Alonso, N.Y. Mets (Progressive Park)
2018 — Bryce Harper, Washington (Nationals Park)
2017 — Aaron Judge, N.Y. Yankees (Marlins Park)
2016 — Giancarlo Stanton, Miami (Petco Park)
2015 — Todd Frazier, Cincinnati (Great American Ball Park)
2014 — Yoenis Cespedes, Oakland (Target Field)
2013 — Yoenis Cespedes, Oakland (Citi Field)
2012 — Prince Fielder, Detroit Tigers (Kauffman Stadium)
2011 — Robinson Cano, N.Y. Yankees (Chase Field)
2010 — David Ortiz, Boston Red Sox (Angel Stadium)
2009 — Prince Fielder, Milwaukee Brewers (Busch Stadium)
2008 — Justin Morneau, Minnesota Twins (Yankee Stadium)
2007 — Vladimir Guerrero, Los Angeles Angels (AT&T Park)
2006 — Ryan Howard, Philadelphia Phillies (PNC Park)
2005 — Bobby Abreu, Philadelphia Phillies (Comerica Park)
2004 — Miguel Tejada, Baltimore Orioles (Minute Maid Park)
2003 — Garret Anderson, Anaheim Angels (U.S. Cellular Field)
2002 — Jason Giambi, New York Yankees (Miller Park)
2001 — Luis Gonzalez, Arizona Diamondbacks (Safeco Field)
2000 — Sammy Sosa, Chicago Cubs (Turner Field)
1999 — Ken Griffey Jr., Seattle Mariners (Fenway Park)
1998 — Ken Griffey Jr., Seattle Mariners (Coors Field)
1997 — Tino Martinez, New York Yankees (Jacobs Field)
1996 — Barry Bonds, San Francisco Giants (Veterans Stadium)
1995 — Frank Thomas, Chicago White Sox (The Ballpark in Arlington)
1994 — Ken Griffey Jr., Seattle Mariners (Three Rivers Stadium)
1993 — Juan Gonzalez, Texas Rangers (Camden Yards)
1992 — Mark McGwire, Oakland Athletics (Jack Murphy Stadium)
1991 — Cal Ripken, Baltimore Orioles (SkyDome)
1990 — Ryne Sandberg, Chicago Cubs (Wrigley Field)
1989 — Ruben Sierra, Texas Rangers and Eric Davis, Cincinnati Reds (Anaheim Stadium)
1987 — Andre Dawson, Chicago Cubs (Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum)
1986 — Wally Joyner, California Angels and Darryl Strawberry, N.Y. Mets (Astrodome)
1985 — Dave Parker, Cincinnati Reds (Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome)
