RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Ukraine's leader says troops keep defying predictions | Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war | Uneasy calm for Kyiv | Civilians flee fighting in east | Ukraine fears a long war might cause West to lose interest
Home » Baltimore Orioles » Santander, Mountcastle, Odor homer…

Santander, Mountcastle, Odor homer as O’s beat Royals 10-7

The Associated Press

June 12, 2022, 6:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
APTOPIX_Orioles_Royals_Baseball_93821 Baltimore Orioles' Richie Martin beats the throw to third base for a triple during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, June 12, 2022.
AP Photo/Colin E. Braley
Orioles_Royals_Baseball_53442 Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander (25) celebrates with Austin Hays (21) after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, June 12, 2022.
AP Photo/Colin E. Braley
Orioles_Royals_Baseball_95077 Baltimore Orioles' Richie Martin, left, is safe with a triple as Kansas City Royals third baseman Emmanuel Rivera, right, is late with a tag during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, June 12, 2022.
AP Photo/Colin E. Braley
Orioles_Royals_Baseball_49017 Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. (7) celebrates with Salvador Perez (13) after hitting a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against thee Baltimore Orioles in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, June 12, 2022.
AP Photo/Colin E. Braley
Orioles_Royals_Baseball_21017 Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander, center, celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, June 12, 2022.
AP Photo/Colin E. Braley
(1/5)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Anthony Santander, Ryan Mountcastle and Rougned Odor hit solo home runs, leading the Baltimore Orioles over the Kansas City Royals 10-7 on Sunday.

Hunter Dozier, Michael A. Taylor and Bobby Witt Jr. homered for the Royals.

Baltimore jumped on Brad Keller (1-8) with three homers in the first two innings.

Santander hit a 455-foot drive into the right-field fountains in the first.

Mountcastle and Odor hit back-to-back home runs to start a four-run second inning. It was the fifth time this season and the third in June that the Orioles hit back-to-back homers.

Cedric Mullins had four hits and drove in two runs for Baltimore. Richie Martin and Austin Hays each had three hits and two RBIs.

Dean Kremer (1-1) tossed five innings and allowed one earned run and four hits. Cionel Pérez notched his first save of the season.

Keller gave up five runs on seven hits in 1 2/3 innings. The three home runs he allowed tied a career high set in 2019.

Taylor and Witt hit solo home runs in the eighth inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: LHP Jake Brentz (left flexor strain) was transferred to the 60-day injured list. Brentz was initially placed on the 10-day IL on April 30.

ROSTER MOVES

Royals: LHP Amir Garrett was reinstated from the injured list. LHP Angel Zerpa was optioned to Double-A Northwest Arkansas in a corresponding move.

Orioles: Baltimore released INF Chris Owings.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Kyle Bradish (1-3, 6.45 ERA) starts on the road against Toronto.

Royals: Begin a nine-game West Coast swing against San Francisco with RHP Brady Singer (3-1, 4.33 ERA) set to start.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

EXPLAINER: What Elon Musk's dance with Twitter really means

State Department rethinks how it vets Foreign Service candidates to diversify ranks

Why one former OMB director believes agencies are at risk of violating spending law

Quick pivot during the pandemic highlighted DIU’s ability to solve DoD problems

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up