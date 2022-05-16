Yankees beat Orioles 6-2 to extend AL East lead to 5 1/2

Luis Severino allowed one hit in six innings, and Jose Trevino became the first New York catcher with a home run this year when he hit a three-run drive in the fourth to lift the surging Yankees over the Baltimore Orioles 6-2 Monday night.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino throws during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, May 16, 2022, in Baltimore. AP Photo/Nick Wass
Baltimore Orioles' Cedric Mullins is out at first by New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) during the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 16, 2022, in Baltimore. AP Photo/Nick Wass
New York Yankees' Jose Trevino, right, celebrates his three-run home run with teammate Aaron Hicks (31) during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, May 16, 2022, in Baltimore. AP Photo/Nick Wass
Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander celebrates his home run while he rounds the bases during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Monday, May 16, 2022, in Baltimore. AP Photo/Nick Wass
New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres gestures at first after he singled during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, May 16, 2022, in Baltimore. AP Photo/Nick Wass
New York Yankees' Jose Trevino, left, celebrates his three-run home run with teammate Luis Severino (40) and others in the dugout during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, May 16, 2022, in Baltimore. AP Photo/Nick Wass

Josh Donaldson and Anthony Rizzo added back-to-back solo homers in the ninth for the Yankees, who won for the 19th time in 22 games. New York (26-9) is off to one of the best 35-game starts in franchise history. Only the 1939 and 1928 teams, at 28-7, were better at this point.

Anthony Santander homered twice for Baltimore’s only runs, but the Orioles managed only one other hit in the game.

Kyle Bradish (1-2) allowed four runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings in his fourth career start. He walked three and struck out six.

The Yankees left the bases loaded in the first, then Baltimore squandered a chance to take the lead after Joey Gallo misplayed Cedric Mullins’ flyball in left field for a three-base error. After a walk to Trey Mancini, the Orioles had men on first and third with nobody out, but Mancini was doubled off first when second baseman Gleyber Torres made a diving catch on Santander’s soft liner.

New York took a 1-0 lead in the third on Giancarlo Stanton’s RBI double. With two on in the fourth, Trevino’s fly to right hit the pole.

Donaldson had three hits and a walk to extend his on-base streak to 22 games.

New York’s starting pitchers have allowed three runs or fewer in 33 of 35 starts this season.

Santander homered from the left side of the plate off Severino in the fourth, then from the right side off Aroldis Chapman in the ninth.

Rizzo, Stanton and Aaron Judge — who had the night off — are the first trio of Yankees hitters to reach double digits in home runs by the team’s 35th game.

OUT IN FRONT

The Yankees extended their advantage atop the AL East to 5 1/2 games over Tampa Bay. That matches the crosstown Mets for baseball’s largest division lead.

NOT A BIG FAN

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the new wall in left field at Camden Yards — which is higher and farther back — takes away at least some of the ballpark’s charm. The previous wall put fans a little closer to the action.

“I don’t think it’s any secret or in my opinion that it’s one of the most beautiful parks in the league, and it still is,” Boone said. “To me, that makes it a little less.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: OF Austin Hays (hand) missed a fourth straight game. SS Jorge Mateo (left shoulder, chest) was out as well.

UP NEXT

Jameson Taillon (3-1) takes the mound for New York on Tuesday night against Spenser Watkins (0-1) of the Orioles. Both pitchers will be on five days’ rest.

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

