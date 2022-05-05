RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Hill bargainers seek Ukraine aid deal | US Cyber Command helps Lithuania | US seizes Russian oligarch's superyacht
Twins’ Baldelli, Arraez, Bundy test positive for COVID-19

The Associated Press

May 5, 2022, 5:52 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli and second baseman Luis Arraez are out for Thursday night’s game at Baltimore after testing positive for COVID-19.

A team spokesman said Baldelli, Arraez and right-hander Dylan Bundy tested positive Thursday. Bundy pitched Wednesday.

Bench coach Jayce Tingler will manage the Twins, who have won 11 of their last 13 games but are coming off a 9-4 loss to the Orioles on Wednesday night.

Tingler managed the San Diego Padres last year.

