RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian troops entering Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine | EU leaders wrestle with Russia oil embargo | Battles in east as Zelenskyy visits front |
Home » Baltimore Orioles » Plate ump Tumpane hit…

Plate ump Tumpane hit in mask by foul ball, exits game

The Associated Press

May 30, 2022, 10:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOSTON (AP) — Plate umpire John Tumpane left Monday night’s game between the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox in the seventh inning after getting hit by a foul ball.

Tumpane didn’t have a chance to move when Ryan Mountcastle fouled off a 96 mph fastball by Ryan Brasier and the ball deflected slightly, hitting Tumpane square in the protective face mask and knocking it off.

Tumpane remained on his feet as a member of Boston’s athletic training staff came out of the dugout and spoke with him behind home plate. After a few minutes, Tumpane headed into the Red Sox dugout and went up the tunnel for further evaluation.

The game resumed about 10 minutes later with Adrian Johnson, who had been umpiring at first base, behind the plate.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal AI task force outlines ‘equitable future’ for R&D resources

‘We rocked it.’ How USPS pulled off delivering 380 million COVID-19 tests

Why GSA believes its new cloud services contract is different than past efforts

Give thanks for the dedicated federal employees who keep things running

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up