RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine mounts rescue effort at steel mill | Vatican minister visits Ukraine | 'Double standard' on Ukrainian refugees | From civilian to soldier
Home » Baltimore Orioles » O's Harvey suspended 60…

O’s Harvey suspended 60 games by MLB for drug distribution

The Associated Press

May 17, 2022, 4:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Matt Harvey was suspended for 60 games by Major League Baseball on Tuesday for distributing a prohibited drug of abuse.

The former New York Mets star admitted in February during a trial in federal court to using cocaine in New York and California.

Harvey, a 33-year-old right-hander, agreed last month to a minor league contract with the Orioles that would have a $1 million salary if he is added to the 40-man roster. He has been working out at Baltimore’s extended spring training facility and has not pitched in any games.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

matt harvey

Air Force awards largest ever military construction contract for F-35 facilities at Tyndall

Space National Guard still up in the air but lawmakers want to move forward

Proposed NIH budget boost spending for experimentation, examines lower grant funding for minority scientists

White House permitting plan seeks interagency coordination for infrastructure spending

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up