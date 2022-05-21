RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia claims to capture Mariupol | APEC delegates walk out on Russian speaker | Adoptions halted by war in Ukraine | G7 countries to provide $19.8 billion in aid
Home » Baltimore Orioles » Orioles reach 2-year deal…

Orioles reach 2-year deal with injured lefty John Means

The Associated Press

May 21, 2022, 6:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have agreed to a $5.925 million, two-year contract with left-handed pitcher John Means, avoiding arbitration.

Means is out for the season following Tommy John surgery. His salary was $593,500 last year. He originally asked for $3.1 million and the team offered $2.7 million for this season.

Means went 6-9 with a 3.62 ERA last season, including a no-hitter at Seattle in May. He made two starts this year, including one on opening day.

The news of Means’ settlement came on a big day for the Orioles, who also called up top prospect Adley Rutschman before Saturday night’s game against Tampa Bay.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

After high staff attrition, USDA seeks to rebuild with ‘robust’ hiring

How agencies can recruit better job candidates with skills-based approach

CISA issues rare emergency directive as ‘critical’ cyber vulnerabilities emerge

IRS’ quick wins by procurement, finance demonstrate power, value of RPA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up