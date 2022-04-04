RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Zelenskyy accuses Russia of genocide | War could escalate auto prices, shortages | What is Putin's endgame now? | DC group raises thousands for Ukraine
Marlins get LHP Scott, RHP Sulser from Orioles

The Associated Press

April 4, 2022, 12:01 AM

The Miami Marlins solidified their bullpen by acquiring left-hander Tanner Scott and right-hander Cole Sulser from the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday night for two minor leaguers, a player to be named later and a draft pick.

Baltimore is getting left-hander Antonio Velez, outfielder Kevin Guerrero and Miami’s 2022 Competitive Balance Round B pick in the deal that was announced by both teams.

Sulser, 32, went 5-4 with a 2.70 ERA last season. He struck out 73 in 63 1/3 innings and had eight saves for Baltimore.

The 27-year-old Scott was 5-4 with a 5.17 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 54 innings last season. Entering his sixth season, Scott has a big fastball and enticing stuff, but he also walked 6.17 batters per nine innings last season.

Miami designated right-hander Nick Neidert for assignment and put left-hander Sean Guenther on the 60-day injured list.

