RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Damaged Russian warship sinks after fire | Ukraine says it damaged Russian flagship | Kremlin crackdown silences protests | Portland soccer teams to play charity game for Ukraine | Photos
Home » Baltimore Orioles » 2022 Baseball Salaries

2022 Baseball Salaries

The Associated Press

April 14, 2022, 3:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2022 salaries for the 975 major league baseball players on opening day rosters and injured lists, the restricted list. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from management and player sources and include salaries and pro-rated shares of signing bonuses and other guaranteed income. For some players, parts of deferred signing bonuses and salaries are discounted to reflect present-day values (il-disabled list, rl-restricted list, bl-bereavement list, arb-remains eligible for arbitration and midpoint is used).

BALTIMORE ORIOLES
Trey Mancini $7,500,000
Jordan Lyles 6,000,000
Anthony Santander 3,150,000
arb-John Means 2,900,000
Jorge Lopez 1,500,000
Chris Owings 1,000,000
Robinson Chirinos 900,000
Paul Fry 850,000
Anthony Bemboom 780,000
Cedric Mullins 716,500
Austin Hays 713,000
DJ Stewart 711,500
Dillon Tate 711,500
Ryan Mountcastle 711,000
Keegan Akin 709,500
Jorge Mateo 709,500
Kelvin Gutierrez 706,500
Dean Kremer 705,500
Ramon Urias 705,500
Bruce Zimmermann 705,500
Cionel Perez 705,000
Tyler Wells 704,500
Ryan McKenna 704,000
Mike Baumann 701,000
Joey Krehbiel 701,000
Bryan Baker 700,500
Felix Bautista 700,000
Rougned Odor 700,000
———
BOSTON RED SOX
il-Chris Sale $24,172,484
Xander Bogaerts 20,000,000
Trevor Story 20,000,000
J.D. Martinez 19,375,000
Nathan Eovaldi 17,000,000
Rafael Devers 11,200,000
Jackie Bradley Jr. 9,139,485
Matt Barnes 8,125,000
Kiké Hernández 7,624,090
Christian Vazquez 7,000,000
Michael Wacha 7,000,000
il-James Paxton 6,000,000
Rich Hill 5,000,000
Alex Verdugo 3,550,000
Jake Diekman 3,500,000
Matt Strahm 3,000,000
Nick Pivetta 2,650,000
Kevin Plawecki 2,250,000
Hansel Robles 2,250,000
Hirokazu Sawamura 1,600,000
Travis Shaw 1,500,000
Ryan Brasier 1,400,000
Christian Arroyo 1,200,000
il-Josh Taylor 1,025,000
Austin Davis 720,000
Garrett Whitlock 720,000
Tanner Houck 716,000
Bobby Dalbec 714,000
Jonathan Arauz 710,000
Phillips Valdez 710,000
Kutter Crawford 702,000
———
CHICAGO WHITE SOX
Jose Abreu $19,131,153
il-Lance Lynn 18,500,000
Yasmani Grandal 18,250,000
Dallas Keuchel 18,000,000
AJ Pollock 14,500,000
il-Yoan Moncada 13,800,000
Liam Hendriks 13,333,333
Tim Anderson 9,500,000
Kendall Graveman 8,000,000
Lucas Giolito 7,450,000
Eloy Jimenez 7,333,333
il-Joe Kelly 7,000,000
Luis Robert 6,000,000
Leury Garcia 5,500,000
Josh Harrison 4,000,000
Vince Velasquez 3,000,000
Reynaldo Lopez 2,625,000
Aaron Bummer 2,500,000
Adam Engel 2,000,000
Kyle Crick 1,250,000
Dylan Cease 750,000
Michael Kopech 730,000
Reese McGuire 722,400
Jose Ruiz 720,000
il-Garrett Crochet 715,000
Andrew Vaughn 715,000
Danny Mendick 714,000
il-Ryan Burr 711,000
Matt Foster 711,000
Gavin Sheets 706,000
il-Yermin Mercedes 703,000
Tanner Banks 700,000
Jake Burger 700,000
Bennett Sousa 700,000
il-Jonathan Stiever 700,000
———
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS
Jose Ramirez $12,500,000
Shane Bieber 6,000,000
Amed Rosario 4,950,000
Franmil Reyes 4,550,000
Austin Hedges 4,000,000
Cal Quantrill 2,510,000
Bryan Shaw 2,500,000
Zach Plesac 2,000,000
Emmanuel Clase 1,900,000
Myles Straw 1,650,000
Bradley Zimmer 1,300,000
il-Josh Naylor 1,200,000
il-Luke Maile 900,000
Aaron Civale 716,900
il-James Karinchak 714,500
Oscar Mercado 709,900
Triston McKenzie 707,100
Andres Gimenez 706,600
Yu-Cheng Chang 705,400
Trevor Stephan 703,400
Anthony Gose 702,900
Sam Hentges 702,500
Bobby Bradley 702,300
Eli Morgan 702,100
Logan Allen 701,700
Nick Sandlin 701,700
Owen Miller 701,100
Ernie Clement 700,800
Steven Kwan 700,000
Bryan Lavastida 700,000
il-Cody Morris 700,000
Konnor Pilkington 700,000
il-Carlos Vargas 700,000
———
DETROIT TIGERS
Miguel Cabrera $32,000,000
Javier Baez 20,000,000
Eduardo Rodriguez 14,000,000
Tucker Barnhart 7,500,000
Jonathan Schoop 7,500,000
il-Andrew Chafin 6,500,000
Jeimer Candelario 5,800,000
Robbie Grossman 5,000,000
Michael Fulmer 4,950,000
Austin Meadows 4,000,000
il-Jose Cisnero 1,900,000
Joe Jimenez 1,790,000
il-arb-Spencer Turnbull 1,500,000
Victor Reyes 1,400,000
Harold Castro 1,275,000
Dustin Garneau 1,175,000
Jacob Barnes 1,130,000
Drew Hutchison 800,000
Gregory Soto 722,400
Tyler Alexander 716,900
Casey Mize 714,200
Tarik Skubal 713,600
Eric Haase 710,400
il-Kyle Funkhouser 710,200
Akil Baddoo 709,400
il-Jake Rogers 706,000
Matt Manning 705,300
il-Derek Hill 704,900
Rony Garcia 704,800
Alex Lange 703,700
Jason Foley 701,400
Elvin Rodriguez 700,000
Spencer Torkelson 700,000
Will Vest 700,000
———
HOUSTON ASTROS
Jose Altuve $29,000,000
Justin Verlander 25,000,000
Michael Brantley 16,000,000
il-Lance McCullers Jr. 15,950,000
Alex Bregman 13,000,000
Ryan Pressly 10,000,000
Yuli Gurriel 8,000,000
Hector Neris 8,000,000
Jake Odorizzi 8,000,000
Pedro Baez 5,750,000
Martin Maldonado 5,000,000
Jason Castro 4,750,000
Aledmys Diaz 4,450,000
Framber Valdez 3,000,000
Rafael Montero 2,725,000
Niko Goodrum 2,100,000
Ryne Stanek 2,100,000
Phil Maton 1,550,000
Luis Garcia 1,251,500
Yordan Alvarez 764,600
Kyle Tucker 764,200
Cristian Javier 749,100
Jose Hernandez 748,700
Blake Taylor 731,800
Chas McCormick 730,800
Bryan Abreu 719,600
il-Jake Meyers 710,500
il-Taylor Jones 706,200
Jose Siri 704,000
Ronel Blanco 700,000
Jeremy Pena 700,000
———
KANSAS CITY ROYALS
Salvador Perez $18,000,000
Zack Greinke 13,000,000
Carlos Santana 10,500,000
arb-Andrew Benintendi 7,900,000
Whit Merrifield 7,000,000
Brad Keller 4,825,000
Hunter Dozier 4,750,000
Michael A. Taylor 4,500,000
Adalberto Mondesi 3,000,000
arb-Nicky Lopez 2,750,000
Scott Barlow 2,400,000
Amir Garrett 2,025,000
Ryan O’Hearn 1,300,000
Taylor Clarke 975,000
Cam Gallagher 885,000
Josh Staumont 728,000
Brady Singer 726,250
Kris Bubic 713,750
Jake Brentz 711,250
il-Tyler Zuber 710,500
Carlos Hernandez 708,750
Joel Payamps 708,750
Edward Olivares 705,500
Daniel Lynch 703,600
Jackson Kowar 702,000
Gabe Speier 702,000
Kyle Isbel 701,900
Dylan Coleman 700,650
Collin Snider 700,000
Bobby Witt Jr. 700,000
———
LOS ANGELES ANGELS
Mike Trout $37,116,667
Anthony Rendon 36,571,429
Noah Syndergaard 21,000,000
Raisel Iglesias 10,000,000
Aaron Loup 7,500,000
Ryan Tepera 7,000,000
Michael Lorenzen 6,750,000
Shohei Ohtani 5,500,000
David Fletcher 4,000,000
Archie Bradley 3,750,000
Max Stassi 3,000,000
Mike Mayers 2,150,000
Kurt Suzuki 1,750,000
Matt Duffy 1,500,000
Tyler Wade 825,000
Jaime Barria 730,000
il-Griffin Canning 730,000
Jared Walsh 730,000
Jo Adell 720,000
Jimmy Herget 720,000
Jack Mayfield 720,000
Jose Quijada 720,000
Patrick Sandoval 720,000
Jose Suarez 720,000
il-Taylor Ward 720,000
il-Cooper Criswell 710,000
Reid Detmers 710,000
Brandon Marsh 710,000
Oliver Ortega 710,000
il-Chris Rodriguez 710,000
Jose Rojas 710,000
Austin Warren 710,000

MORE

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OMB memo directs agencies to study federal customer experience barriers

Workforce, customer experience initiatives in OMB's PMA action plan

Intel agencies advance artificial intelligence in patches, struggle with big breakthroughs

Supply chain assessment identifies 200,000 products ‘of concern’ in fed marketplace

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up