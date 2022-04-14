2022 Baseball Salaries

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2022 salaries for the 975 major league baseball players on opening day rosters and injured lists, the restricted list. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from management and player sources and include salaries and pro-rated shares of signing bonuses and other guaranteed income. For some players, parts of deferred signing bonuses and salaries are discounted to reflect present-day values (il-disabled list, rl-restricted list, bl-bereavement list, arb-remains eligible for arbitration and midpoint is used).
|BALTIMORE ORIOLES
|Trey Mancini
|$7,500,000
|Jordan Lyles
|6,000,000
|Anthony Santander
|3,150,000
|arb-John Means
|2,900,000
|Jorge Lopez
|1,500,000
|Chris Owings
|1,000,000
|Robinson Chirinos
|900,000
|Paul Fry
|850,000
|Anthony Bemboom
|780,000
|Cedric Mullins
|716,500
|Austin Hays
|713,000
|DJ Stewart
|711,500
|Dillon Tate
|711,500
|Ryan Mountcastle
|711,000
|Keegan Akin
|709,500
|Jorge Mateo
|709,500
|Kelvin Gutierrez
|706,500
|Dean Kremer
|705,500
|Ramon Urias
|705,500
|Bruce Zimmermann
|705,500
|Cionel Perez
|705,000
|Tyler Wells
|704,500
|Ryan McKenna
|704,000
|Mike Baumann
|701,000
|Joey Krehbiel
|701,000
|Bryan Baker
|700,500
|Felix Bautista
|700,000
|Rougned Odor
|700,000
|———
|BOSTON RED SOX
|il-Chris Sale
|$24,172,484
|Xander Bogaerts
|20,000,000
|Trevor Story
|20,000,000
|J.D. Martinez
|19,375,000
|Nathan Eovaldi
|17,000,000
|Rafael Devers
|11,200,000
|Jackie Bradley Jr.
|9,139,485
|Matt Barnes
|8,125,000
|Kiké Hernández
|7,624,090
|Christian Vazquez
|7,000,000
|Michael Wacha
|7,000,000
|il-James Paxton
|6,000,000
|Rich Hill
|5,000,000
|Alex Verdugo
|3,550,000
|Jake Diekman
|3,500,000
|Matt Strahm
|3,000,000
|Nick Pivetta
|2,650,000
|Kevin Plawecki
|2,250,000
|Hansel Robles
|2,250,000
|Hirokazu Sawamura
|1,600,000
|Travis Shaw
|1,500,000
|Ryan Brasier
|1,400,000
|Christian Arroyo
|1,200,000
|il-Josh Taylor
|1,025,000
|Austin Davis
|720,000
|Garrett Whitlock
|720,000
|Tanner Houck
|716,000
|Bobby Dalbec
|714,000
|Jonathan Arauz
|710,000
|Phillips Valdez
|710,000
|Kutter Crawford
|702,000
|———
|CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|Jose Abreu
|$19,131,153
|il-Lance Lynn
|18,500,000
|Yasmani Grandal
|18,250,000
|Dallas Keuchel
|18,000,000
|AJ Pollock
|14,500,000
|il-Yoan Moncada
|13,800,000
|Liam Hendriks
|13,333,333
|Tim Anderson
|9,500,000
|Kendall Graveman
|8,000,000
|Lucas Giolito
|7,450,000
|Eloy Jimenez
|7,333,333
|il-Joe Kelly
|7,000,000
|Luis Robert
|6,000,000
|Leury Garcia
|5,500,000
|Josh Harrison
|4,000,000
|Vince Velasquez
|3,000,000
|Reynaldo Lopez
|2,625,000
|Aaron Bummer
|2,500,000
|Adam Engel
|2,000,000
|Kyle Crick
|1,250,000
|Dylan Cease
|750,000
|Michael Kopech
|730,000
|Reese McGuire
|722,400
|Jose Ruiz
|720,000
|il-Garrett Crochet
|715,000
|Andrew Vaughn
|715,000
|Danny Mendick
|714,000
|il-Ryan Burr
|711,000
|Matt Foster
|711,000
|Gavin Sheets
|706,000
|il-Yermin Mercedes
|703,000
|Tanner Banks
|700,000
|Jake Burger
|700,000
|Bennett Sousa
|700,000
|il-Jonathan Stiever
|700,000
|———
|CLEVELAND GUARDIANS
|Jose Ramirez
|$12,500,000
|Shane Bieber
|6,000,000
|Amed Rosario
|4,950,000
|Franmil Reyes
|4,550,000
|Austin Hedges
|4,000,000
|Cal Quantrill
|2,510,000
|Bryan Shaw
|2,500,000
|Zach Plesac
|2,000,000
|Emmanuel Clase
|1,900,000
|Myles Straw
|1,650,000
|Bradley Zimmer
|1,300,000
|il-Josh Naylor
|1,200,000
|il-Luke Maile
|900,000
|Aaron Civale
|716,900
|il-James Karinchak
|714,500
|Oscar Mercado
|709,900
|Triston McKenzie
|707,100
|Andres Gimenez
|706,600
|Yu-Cheng Chang
|705,400
|Trevor Stephan
|703,400
|Anthony Gose
|702,900
|Sam Hentges
|702,500
|Bobby Bradley
|702,300
|Eli Morgan
|702,100
|Logan Allen
|701,700
|Nick Sandlin
|701,700
|Owen Miller
|701,100
|Ernie Clement
|700,800
|Steven Kwan
|700,000
|Bryan Lavastida
|700,000
|il-Cody Morris
|700,000
|Konnor Pilkington
|700,000
|il-Carlos Vargas
|700,000
|———
|DETROIT TIGERS
|Miguel Cabrera
|$32,000,000
|Javier Baez
|20,000,000
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|14,000,000
|Tucker Barnhart
|7,500,000
|Jonathan Schoop
|7,500,000
|il-Andrew Chafin
|6,500,000
|Jeimer Candelario
|5,800,000
|Robbie Grossman
|5,000,000
|Michael Fulmer
|4,950,000
|Austin Meadows
|4,000,000
|il-Jose Cisnero
|1,900,000
|Joe Jimenez
|1,790,000
|il-arb-Spencer Turnbull
|1,500,000
|Victor Reyes
|1,400,000
|Harold Castro
|1,275,000
|Dustin Garneau
|1,175,000
|Jacob Barnes
|1,130,000
|Drew Hutchison
|800,000
|Gregory Soto
|722,400
|Tyler Alexander
|716,900
|Casey Mize
|714,200
|Tarik Skubal
|713,600
|Eric Haase
|710,400
|il-Kyle Funkhouser
|710,200
|Akil Baddoo
|709,400
|il-Jake Rogers
|706,000
|Matt Manning
|705,300
|il-Derek Hill
|704,900
|Rony Garcia
|704,800
|Alex Lange
|703,700
|Jason Foley
|701,400
|Elvin Rodriguez
|700,000
|Spencer Torkelson
|700,000
|Will Vest
|700,000
|———
|HOUSTON ASTROS
|Jose Altuve
|$29,000,000
|Justin Verlander
|25,000,000
|Michael Brantley
|16,000,000
|il-Lance McCullers Jr.
|15,950,000
|Alex Bregman
|13,000,000
|Ryan Pressly
|10,000,000
|Yuli Gurriel
|8,000,000
|Hector Neris
|8,000,000
|Jake Odorizzi
|8,000,000
|Pedro Baez
|5,750,000
|Martin Maldonado
|5,000,000
|Jason Castro
|4,750,000
|Aledmys Diaz
|4,450,000
|Framber Valdez
|3,000,000
|Rafael Montero
|2,725,000
|Niko Goodrum
|2,100,000
|Ryne Stanek
|2,100,000
|Phil Maton
|1,550,000
|Luis Garcia
|1,251,500
|Yordan Alvarez
|764,600
|Kyle Tucker
|764,200
|Cristian Javier
|749,100
|Jose Hernandez
|748,700
|Blake Taylor
|731,800
|Chas McCormick
|730,800
|Bryan Abreu
|719,600
|il-Jake Meyers
|710,500
|il-Taylor Jones
|706,200
|Jose Siri
|704,000
|Ronel Blanco
|700,000
|Jeremy Pena
|700,000
|———
|KANSAS CITY ROYALS
|Salvador Perez
|$18,000,000
|Zack Greinke
|13,000,000
|Carlos Santana
|10,500,000
|arb-Andrew Benintendi
|7,900,000
|Whit Merrifield
|7,000,000
|Brad Keller
|4,825,000
|Hunter Dozier
|4,750,000
|Michael A. Taylor
|4,500,000
|Adalberto Mondesi
|3,000,000
|arb-Nicky Lopez
|2,750,000
|Scott Barlow
|2,400,000
|Amir Garrett
|2,025,000
|Ryan O’Hearn
|1,300,000
|Taylor Clarke
|975,000
|Cam Gallagher
|885,000
|Josh Staumont
|728,000
|Brady Singer
|726,250
|Kris Bubic
|713,750
|Jake Brentz
|711,250
|il-Tyler Zuber
|710,500
|Carlos Hernandez
|708,750
|Joel Payamps
|708,750
|Edward Olivares
|705,500
|Daniel Lynch
|703,600
|Jackson Kowar
|702,000
|Gabe Speier
|702,000
|Kyle Isbel
|701,900
|Dylan Coleman
|700,650
|Collin Snider
|700,000
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|700,000
|———
|LOS ANGELES ANGELS
|Mike Trout
|$37,116,667
|Anthony Rendon
|36,571,429
|Noah Syndergaard
|21,000,000
|Raisel Iglesias
|10,000,000
|Aaron Loup
|7,500,000
|Ryan Tepera
|7,000,000
|Michael Lorenzen
|6,750,000
|Shohei Ohtani
|5,500,000
|David Fletcher
|4,000,000
|Archie Bradley
|3,750,000
|Max Stassi
|3,000,000
|Mike Mayers
|2,150,000
|Kurt Suzuki
|1,750,000
|Matt Duffy
|1,500,000
|Tyler Wade
|825,000
|Jaime Barria
|730,000
|il-Griffin Canning
|730,000
|Jared Walsh
|730,000
|Jo Adell
|720,000
|Jimmy Herget
|720,000
|Jack Mayfield
|720,000
|Jose Quijada
|720,000
|Patrick Sandoval
|720,000
|Jose Suarez
|720,000
|il-Taylor Ward
|720,000
|il-Cooper Criswell
|710,000
|Reid Detmers
|710,000
|Brandon Marsh
|710,000
|Oliver Ortega
|710,000
|il-Chris Rodriguez
|710,000
|Jose Rojas
|710,000
|Austin Warren
|710,000
MORE
