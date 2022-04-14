2022 Baseball Salaries

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2022 salaries for the 975 major league baseball players on opening day rosters and injured…

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2022 salaries for the 975 major league baseball players on opening day rosters and injured lists, the restricted list. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from management and player sources and include salaries and pro-rated shares of signing bonuses and other guaranteed income. For some players, parts of deferred signing bonuses and salaries are discounted to reflect present-day values (il-disabled list, rl-restricted list, bl-bereavement list, arb-remains eligible for arbitration and midpoint is used).

BALTIMORE ORIOLES Trey Mancini $7,500,000 Jordan Lyles 6,000,000 Anthony Santander 3,150,000 arb-John Means 2,900,000 Jorge Lopez 1,500,000 Chris Owings 1,000,000 Robinson Chirinos 900,000 Paul Fry 850,000 Anthony Bemboom 780,000 Cedric Mullins 716,500 Austin Hays 713,000 DJ Stewart 711,500 Dillon Tate 711,500 Ryan Mountcastle 711,000 Keegan Akin 709,500 Jorge Mateo 709,500 Kelvin Gutierrez 706,500 Dean Kremer 705,500 Ramon Urias 705,500 Bruce Zimmermann 705,500 Cionel Perez 705,000 Tyler Wells 704,500 Ryan McKenna 704,000 Mike Baumann 701,000 Joey Krehbiel 701,000 Bryan Baker 700,500 Felix Bautista 700,000 Rougned Odor 700,000 ——— BOSTON RED SOX il-Chris Sale $24,172,484 Xander Bogaerts 20,000,000 Trevor Story 20,000,000 J.D. Martinez 19,375,000 Nathan Eovaldi 17,000,000 Rafael Devers 11,200,000 Jackie Bradley Jr. 9,139,485 Matt Barnes 8,125,000 Kiké Hernández 7,624,090 Christian Vazquez 7,000,000 Michael Wacha 7,000,000 il-James Paxton 6,000,000 Rich Hill 5,000,000 Alex Verdugo 3,550,000 Jake Diekman 3,500,000 Matt Strahm 3,000,000 Nick Pivetta 2,650,000 Kevin Plawecki 2,250,000 Hansel Robles 2,250,000 Hirokazu Sawamura 1,600,000 Travis Shaw 1,500,000 Ryan Brasier 1,400,000 Christian Arroyo 1,200,000 il-Josh Taylor 1,025,000 Austin Davis 720,000 Garrett Whitlock 720,000 Tanner Houck 716,000 Bobby Dalbec 714,000 Jonathan Arauz 710,000 Phillips Valdez 710,000 Kutter Crawford 702,000 ——— CHICAGO WHITE SOX Jose Abreu $19,131,153 il-Lance Lynn 18,500,000 Yasmani Grandal 18,250,000 Dallas Keuchel 18,000,000 AJ Pollock 14,500,000 il-Yoan Moncada 13,800,000 Liam Hendriks 13,333,333 Tim Anderson 9,500,000 Kendall Graveman 8,000,000 Lucas Giolito 7,450,000 Eloy Jimenez 7,333,333 il-Joe Kelly 7,000,000 Luis Robert 6,000,000 Leury Garcia 5,500,000 Josh Harrison 4,000,000 Vince Velasquez 3,000,000 Reynaldo Lopez 2,625,000 Aaron Bummer 2,500,000 Adam Engel 2,000,000 Kyle Crick 1,250,000 Dylan Cease 750,000 Michael Kopech 730,000 Reese McGuire 722,400 Jose Ruiz 720,000 il-Garrett Crochet 715,000 Andrew Vaughn 715,000 Danny Mendick 714,000 il-Ryan Burr 711,000 Matt Foster 711,000 Gavin Sheets 706,000 il-Yermin Mercedes 703,000 Tanner Banks 700,000 Jake Burger 700,000 Bennett Sousa 700,000 il-Jonathan Stiever 700,000 ——— CLEVELAND GUARDIANS Jose Ramirez $12,500,000 Shane Bieber 6,000,000 Amed Rosario 4,950,000 Franmil Reyes 4,550,000 Austin Hedges 4,000,000 Cal Quantrill 2,510,000 Bryan Shaw 2,500,000 Zach Plesac 2,000,000 Emmanuel Clase 1,900,000 Myles Straw 1,650,000 Bradley Zimmer 1,300,000 il-Josh Naylor 1,200,000 il-Luke Maile 900,000 Aaron Civale 716,900 il-James Karinchak 714,500 Oscar Mercado 709,900 Triston McKenzie 707,100 Andres Gimenez 706,600 Yu-Cheng Chang 705,400 Trevor Stephan 703,400 Anthony Gose 702,900 Sam Hentges 702,500 Bobby Bradley 702,300 Eli Morgan 702,100 Logan Allen 701,700 Nick Sandlin 701,700 Owen Miller 701,100 Ernie Clement 700,800 Steven Kwan 700,000 Bryan Lavastida 700,000 il-Cody Morris 700,000 Konnor Pilkington 700,000 il-Carlos Vargas 700,000 ——— DETROIT TIGERS Miguel Cabrera $32,000,000 Javier Baez 20,000,000 Eduardo Rodriguez 14,000,000 Tucker Barnhart 7,500,000 Jonathan Schoop 7,500,000 il-Andrew Chafin 6,500,000 Jeimer Candelario 5,800,000 Robbie Grossman 5,000,000 Michael Fulmer 4,950,000 Austin Meadows 4,000,000 il-Jose Cisnero 1,900,000 Joe Jimenez 1,790,000 il-arb-Spencer Turnbull 1,500,000 Victor Reyes 1,400,000 Harold Castro 1,275,000 Dustin Garneau 1,175,000 Jacob Barnes 1,130,000 Drew Hutchison 800,000 Gregory Soto 722,400 Tyler Alexander 716,900 Casey Mize 714,200 Tarik Skubal 713,600 Eric Haase 710,400 il-Kyle Funkhouser 710,200 Akil Baddoo 709,400 il-Jake Rogers 706,000 Matt Manning 705,300 il-Derek Hill 704,900 Rony Garcia 704,800 Alex Lange 703,700 Jason Foley 701,400 Elvin Rodriguez 700,000 Spencer Torkelson 700,000 Will Vest 700,000 ——— HOUSTON ASTROS Jose Altuve $29,000,000 Justin Verlander 25,000,000 Michael Brantley 16,000,000 il-Lance McCullers Jr. 15,950,000 Alex Bregman 13,000,000 Ryan Pressly 10,000,000 Yuli Gurriel 8,000,000 Hector Neris 8,000,000 Jake Odorizzi 8,000,000 Pedro Baez 5,750,000 Martin Maldonado 5,000,000 Jason Castro 4,750,000 Aledmys Diaz 4,450,000 Framber Valdez 3,000,000 Rafael Montero 2,725,000 Niko Goodrum 2,100,000 Ryne Stanek 2,100,000 Phil Maton 1,550,000 Luis Garcia 1,251,500 Yordan Alvarez 764,600 Kyle Tucker 764,200 Cristian Javier 749,100 Jose Hernandez 748,700 Blake Taylor 731,800 Chas McCormick 730,800 Bryan Abreu 719,600 il-Jake Meyers 710,500 il-Taylor Jones 706,200 Jose Siri 704,000 Ronel Blanco 700,000 Jeremy Pena 700,000 ——— KANSAS CITY ROYALS Salvador Perez $18,000,000 Zack Greinke 13,000,000 Carlos Santana 10,500,000 arb-Andrew Benintendi 7,900,000 Whit Merrifield 7,000,000 Brad Keller 4,825,000 Hunter Dozier 4,750,000 Michael A. Taylor 4,500,000 Adalberto Mondesi 3,000,000 arb-Nicky Lopez 2,750,000 Scott Barlow 2,400,000 Amir Garrett 2,025,000 Ryan O’Hearn 1,300,000 Taylor Clarke 975,000 Cam Gallagher 885,000 Josh Staumont 728,000 Brady Singer 726,250 Kris Bubic 713,750 Jake Brentz 711,250 il-Tyler Zuber 710,500 Carlos Hernandez 708,750 Joel Payamps 708,750 Edward Olivares 705,500 Daniel Lynch 703,600 Jackson Kowar 702,000 Gabe Speier 702,000 Kyle Isbel 701,900 Dylan Coleman 700,650 Collin Snider 700,000 Bobby Witt Jr. 700,000 ——— LOS ANGELES ANGELS Mike Trout $37,116,667 Anthony Rendon 36,571,429 Noah Syndergaard 21,000,000 Raisel Iglesias 10,000,000 Aaron Loup 7,500,000 Ryan Tepera 7,000,000 Michael Lorenzen 6,750,000 Shohei Ohtani 5,500,000 David Fletcher 4,000,000 Archie Bradley 3,750,000 Max Stassi 3,000,000 Mike Mayers 2,150,000 Kurt Suzuki 1,750,000 Matt Duffy 1,500,000 Tyler Wade 825,000 Jaime Barria 730,000 il-Griffin Canning 730,000 Jared Walsh 730,000 Jo Adell 720,000 Jimmy Herget 720,000 Jack Mayfield 720,000 Jose Quijada 720,000 Patrick Sandoval 720,000 Jose Suarez 720,000 il-Taylor Ward 720,000 il-Cooper Criswell 710,000 Reid Detmers 710,000 Brandon Marsh 710,000 Oliver Ortega 710,000 il-Chris Rodriguez 710,000 Jose Rojas 710,000 Austin Warren 710,000

