RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian assaults continue, Ukraine pleads for more aid | 2 more journalists killed | US Senate approves investigating Putin for war crimes | How to help
Home » Baltimore Orioles » Mariners sign Souza, Sisco…

Mariners sign Souza, Sisco to minor league deals

The Associated Press

March 16, 2022, 5:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — The Seattle Mariners signed veteran outfielder Steven Souza Jr. and catcher Chance Sisco to minor-league deals on Wednesday with invitations to major league spring training.

Souza, a native of Everett, Washington, has played for five teams in his major league career. He spent the 2021 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers but appeared in just 17 games, hitting .152 in limited plate opportunities. Souza’s best season came in 2017 with Tampa Bay when he hit .239 with 30 home runs and 78 RBIs in 148 games.

Sisco gives Seattle another catching option in camp behind Tom Murphy and Cal Raleigh. Sisco spent his first four seasons with Baltimore before splitting time last season between the Orioles and New York Mets. Sisco has never appeared in more than 63 games in a season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Military spouse unemployment continues to weigh on service member families

Five key provisions in the just-signed 2022 intelligence authorization bill

VA looks to do more with fewer facilities as it rethinks real estate needs

SSA hires retired staff to manage crowds at field offices as in-person service ramps up

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up