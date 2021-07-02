Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Pérez joins Ohtani, Mancini, Alonso, Story in Home Run Derby

The Associated Press

July 2, 2021, 6:41 PM

Kansas City catcher Salvador Pérez will join Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels, Trey Mancini of the Baltimore Orioles, Pete Alonso of the New York Mets and Trevor Story of the Colorado Rockies in the All-Star Home Run Derby at Denver’s Coors Field on July 12.

Pérez will become the fourth Kansas City player in the derby after Bo Jackson (1989), Danny Tartabull (1991) and Mike Moustakas (2017).

Perez, a seven-time All-Star, entered Friday ninth in the AL with 19 home runs.

Alonso won the most recent derby in 2019.

