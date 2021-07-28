Orioles use 9th-inning walk to beat depleted Marlins 8-7

Ryan McKenna drew a bases-loaded walk from Steven Okert to force in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles got home runs from Trey Mancini and Pedro Severino in an 8-7 comeback victory over the depleted Miami Marlins on Wednesday night.

Marlins_Orioles_Baseball_86935 Baltimore Orioles' Ryan McKenna reacts to a bases-loaded walk which drove in Cedric Mullins for the winning run in the ninth inning against the Miami Marlins in a baseball game Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Baltimore. AP Photo/Terrance Williams Marlins_Orioles_Baseball_01083 Baltimore Orioles pour water onto Ryan McKenna (65) after he drew a bases-loaded walk to drive in the winning run against the Miami Marlins in the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Baltimore. AP Photo/Terrance Williams Marlins_Orioles_Baseball_42562 Miami Marlins' Jesus Aguilar, right, is greeted at home plate by Isan Diaz (1) after hitting second-inning home run off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Jorge Lopez during a baseball game Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Baltimore. AP Photo/Terrance Williams Marlins_Orioles_Baseball_97982 Baltimore Orioles' Pedro Severino watches his three-run home run aoff Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jordan Holloway during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Baltimore. AP Photo/Terrance Williams Marlins_Orioles_Baseball_05123 Miami Marlins' Jesus Aguilar watches two-run home run off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Jorge Lopez during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Baltimore. AP Photo/Terrance Williams Marlins_Orioles_Baseball_21119 Miami Marlins' Jesus Aguilar watches his RBI double off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Jorge Lopez during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Baltimore. AP Photo/Terrance Williams Marlins_Orioles_Baseball_07015 Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins attempts to catch a ball hit by Miami Marlins' Jesus Aguilar that fell for an RBI double during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Baltimore. AP Photo/Terrance Williams Marlins_Orioles_Baseball_55427 Baltimore Orioles' Pedro Severino gestures skyward after hitting a three-run home run off Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jordan Holloway during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Baltimore. AP Photo/Terrance Williams Marlins_Orioles_Baseball_15710 Baltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle (6) is tagged out at home by Miami Marlins catcher Jorge Alfaro while attempting to score on a double by DJ Stewart during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Baltimore. AP Photo/Terrance Williams ( 1 /9) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Baltimore erased an early 5-0 deficit and battled back from a 7-5 hole in the eighth to end Miami’s modest three-game winning streak.

Jesús Aguilar homered, had three RBIs and scored three runs for the last-place Marlins, who before the game beat Friday’s trade deadline with a pair of deals appropriate for a team planning for the future. Late in the afternoon, general manager Kim Ng sent outfielder Starling Marte to Oakland for left-hander Jesús Luzardo, a 23-year-old with 31 games of major league experience.

Then, in a swap announced a few minutes before the first pitch, the Marlins shipped closer Yimi Garcia to the Houston Astros for Triple-A outfielder Bryan De La Cruz and right-hander Austin Pruitt.

“These are some of the first steps we’ve got to take (in rebuilding),” Ng said. “It was a good day.”

But not a good night. After Miami starter Jordan Holloway failed to get out of the third inning, six relievers followed. With Garcia unavailable, Okert (0-1) stumbled in the ninth.

Cedric Mullins drew a leadoff walk, advanced on a wild pitch and took third on a sacrifice bunt. Two intentional walks followed to load the bases for McKenna, who looked at a low pitch on a 3-2 count.

Those kind of things are bound to happen to a team without its starting center fielder, no closer and with all of its focus on building for the future.

“Trading a player of Starling’s caliber is always difficult but you have to think of the future of the Marlins,” Ng said. “It was difficult on a lot different fronts but I think we are happy with the return.”

After Baltimore used an unearned run and an RBI single by Maikel Franco to tie it in the eighth, Tanner Scott (4-4) held Miami in check in the ninth.

The Orioles have won three of four to improve to 7-4 since the All-Star break.

Aguilar doubled in a first-inning run, hit a two-run homer in the second and walked and scored to make it 7-5 in the fourth. His three RBIs lifted his NL-leading total to 75.

HOT BAT

Mancini has hit in 10 straight games and has an extra-base hit in the last six. The runner-up in the All-Star Home Run Derby, Mancini leads the Orioles with 19 homers and 60 RBIs.

“He’s just taking really good at-bats. He feels good,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “Even during the Home Run Derby, that probably helped him in a positive-feeling standpoint. Just a dangerous, dangerous hitter.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: OF Garrett Cooper (elbow) was moved to the 60-day injured list and will soon undergo season-ending surgery on his non-throwing arm. Ng said Cooper has a UCL sprain and a tear in his left elbow and will be sidelined for five months.

Orioles: LHP Keegan Akin and OF Anthony Santander have completed COVID-19 protocol but must wait a while before returning to the active roster. “We want to get them on the field, get them moving around, see how their legs are and make a decision on them the next couple days,” Hyde said. “Taking a week off and then ramping up to play right away is unrealistic.” Akin (0-5, 8.19 ERA) last pitched on July 16 and Santander hasn’t played since July 20.

UP NEXT

Marlins: After taking Thursday off, Miami faces another AL East foe, hosting the New York Yankees in a three-game weekend series.

Orioles: Rookie LHP Alexander Wells (1-0, 4.35 ERA) makes his second career start Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series in Detroit against the Tigers.

