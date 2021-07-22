Coronavirus News: DC schools' COVID-19 measures | Md. funding schools' COVID-19 testing | Uptick in cases in DC region | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Baltimore Orioles » Orioles option Gutiérrez to…

Orioles option Gutiérrez to Triple-A Norfolk

The Associated Press

July 22, 2021, 9:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles optioned infielder Kelvin Gutiérrez to Triple-A Norfolk.

The Orioles announced the move Thursday, which was a day off for the team before hosting a three-game series with Washington.

Baltimore acquired the 26-year-old Gutiérrez from the Kansas City Royals this month for cash. He’s appeared in eight games for the Orioles since then.

In 70 big league games since 2019, Gutiérrez has hit .221 with two home runs and 21 RBIs.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

House task force pushes Pentagon to wean itself off Chinese sources

Army adopting new policies to help soldiers move as housing market fires up

Warner says ‘time is now’ for cyber incident reporting legislation

Former State Department leaders urge Congress to address chronic Foreign Service workforce challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up