Orioles put LHP Zimmermann on injured list, cut Cisco

The Associated Press

June 18, 2021, 4:56 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles put left-hander Bruce Zimmermann on the 10-day injured list with left bicep tendinitis Friday.

Zimmermann was supposed to be Baltimore’s starter Friday night against Toronto, but the Orioles instead will go with right-hander Thomas Eshelman. They selected Eshelman’s contract from Triple-A Norfolk.

Baltimore also designated catcher Chance Sisco for assignment.

Zimmermann is 4-4 with a 4.83 ERA this year. His move to the IL is retroactive to Tuesday.

Cisco has hit .154 in 23 games in 2021.

The Blue Jays recalled left-hander Anthony Kay from Triple-A Buffalo and optioned right-hander T.J. Zeuch to Buffalo.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

