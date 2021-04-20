Orioles’ Anthony Santander hurts leg on play at first base

Baltimore Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander had to be helped off the field after he hurt his left leg in the first inning of Tuesday's game at Miami.

Santander singled and was hurt returning to first base on a pickoff throw.

He was replaced by Austin Hays, who was activated before the game after being sidelined since April because of a right hamstring strain.

