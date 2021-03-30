CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. vaccine update | Metro GM on ridership | Mask competition | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Tigers reassign Núñez, Peralta and several others

The Associated Press

March 30, 2021, 3:44 PM

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers reassigned infielder Renato Núñez to the team’s alternate training site and reassigned right-hander Wily Peralta to minor league camp.

The Tigers also announced Tuesday that they have reassigned left-hander Ian Krol, right-hander Erasmo Ramírez and catchers Dustin Garneau and Eric Haase to the alternate training site in Toledo, Ohio.

Núñez hit 31 home runs for Baltimore in 2019, then batted .256 with 12 homers in the shortened 2020 season. He was released by the Orioles after last season and agreed to a minor league deal with the Tigers.

Peralta also joined the Tigers on a minor league deal. He hasn’t pitched in the major leagues since 2019, when he was 2-4 with a 5.80 ERA in 42 relief appearances for Kansas City.

