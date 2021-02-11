CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC website woes | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » Baltimore Orioles » C Bryan Holaday agrees…

C Bryan Holaday agrees to minor league deal with D-backs

The Associated Press

February 11, 2021, 5:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHOENIX (AP) — Catcher Bryan Holaday has agreed to a minor league contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks and will report to major league spring training.

The 33-year-old hit .161 with four RBIs in 31 at-bats over 20 games for the Baltimore Orioles last year.

Holaday is a nine-year major league veterans with a .238 average, 10 homers and 78 RBIs for Detroit (2012-15, 2017), Texas (2016), Boston (2016), Miami (2018-19) and the Orioles.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Former Michigan Gov. Granholm confirmed as energy secretary

House committee weighs adding more civil service protections after Schedule F

Flatter defense budgets means Congress will look for savings and legacy cuts

Best, brightest federal cyber workers competing in ‘save the world’ scenario

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up