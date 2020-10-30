ELECTION NEWS: DC election results 2020 | Maryland election results 2020 | Virginia election results 2020
Baltimore Orioles

White Sox decline options on Encarnación, González

The Associated Press

October 30, 2020, 6:26 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have declined a $12 million option for designated hitter Edwin Encarnación and a $7 million option for left-hander Gio González.

The team announced the moves Friday, making both players free agents. Encarnación’s deal did not include a buyout, while González will receive $500,000.

The team also exercised a $3.5 million option on utilityman Leury García, reinstated right-hander Michael Kopech from the restricted list and activated righty Jimmy Lambert from the 60-day injured list. The club lost infielder Yolmer Sánchez on waivers to the Baltimore Orioles.

The 37-year-old Encarnación hit .157 with 10 home runs during the shortened 60-game season. His .377 slugging percentage was the lowest in his 16-year career and his first time below .450 since 2009.

González, 35, had a 4.83 ERA in 12 appearances, including four starts. The 13-year veteran struck out 9.7 batters per nine innings, his best rate since 2009.

