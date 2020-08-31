Blue Jays, streaking Guerrero Jr. set for matchup with Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (14-19, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (18-14, third in the AL East) Buffalo, New…

Baltimore Orioles (14-19, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (18-14, third in the AL East)

Buffalo, New York; Monday, 2:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Baltimore: Keegan Akin (0-0, 8.10 ERA) Toronto: Chase Anderson (0-0, 3.68 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is riding a 12-game hitting streak as Toronto readies to play Baltimore.

The Blue Jays are 12-9 against teams from the AL East. Toronto has hit 54 home runs this season, fourth in the MLB. Teoscar Hernandez leads the club with 12, averaging one every 10.1 at-bats.

The Orioles are 7-13 against opponents from the AL East. Baltimore ranks seventh in the MLB in hitting with a .260 batting average, Hanser Alberto leads the team with an average of .324.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hernandez leads the Blue Jays with 12 home runs and has 22 RBIs.

Anthony Santander leads the Orioles with 10 home runs home runs and is slugging .585.

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Trent Thornton: (right elbow), Matt Shoemaker: (right shoulder), Jordan Romano: (finger), Nate Pearson: (elbow), Ken Giles: (right elbow), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Bo Bichette: (knee).

Orioles: Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: (hip), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Austin Hays: (rib), Richie Martin: (wrist), Chris Davis: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.