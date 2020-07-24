CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC order starts Monday on travel from 'high-risk areas' | Fall school plans | Local coronavirus test results
Home » Baltimore Orioles » Curve ball: Red Sox…

Curve ball: Red Sox flip flop on governor’s first pitch

The Associated Press

July 24, 2020, 11:33 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will be throwing out the first pitch on Opening Day for the Boston Red Sox. Wait, no, he’s not. Actually, yes, he is.

Hours before the first game at Fenway Park this season was set to begin Friday evening, there was confusion about whether the Republican governor would be participating in the ceremonial first pitch.

Baker’s office sent out an email early Friday saying he would.

But Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy denied it, telling WEEI radio: “We hope he’s going to be there, but I can confirm he’s not throwing the pitch.”

A bit later, a spokesperson for the team said Kennedy misspoke.

“The Governor is, in fact, one of the participants in tonight’s ceremonial first pitch,” Zineb Curran said in an email.

The Sox are set to take on the Baltimore Orioles for the first game of the shortened season delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. No fans will be in the stands.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up