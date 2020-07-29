CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Arlington cracks down on crowded streets | Fauci confident vaccine will get to Americans in 2021 | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Astros obtain RHP Hector Velázquez from Orioles

The Associated Press

July 29, 2020, 8:09 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — The pitching-strapped Houston Astros have acquired right-hander Hector Velázquez from the Baltimore Orioles for a player to named.

The deal, announced Wednesday, comes after the AL champion Astros learned that reigning Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander will be out a while with a strained forearm.

Velázquez went 1-4 with a 5.43 ERA with Boston last year before coming to the Orioles via a waiver claim in March. The 31-year-old was not on Baltimore’s opening day roster but was part of the 60-man player pool.

Velázquez will report to Corpus Christi to join the Astros reserves at their alternate training site.

