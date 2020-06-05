MLB Proposal Comparison by Player

NEW YORK (AP) — A comparison of 2020 salaries under the Major League Baseball proposal of May 26 and the…

NEW YORK (AP) — A comparison of 2020 salaries under the Major League Baseball proposal of May 26 and the Major League Baseball Players Association proposal of May 31 for the 899 players on March 28 rosters and injured lists, plus Michael Pineda, who has a guaranteed contract and has 39 games remaining on the restricted list. Proposal details were obtained by The Associated Press from management and player sources. The MLB proposal is based on a sliding scale and prorated pay over an 82-game season, and players would be eligible to share from an additional $200 million postseason bonus pool. The MLBPA proposal is based on prorated pay over a 114-game season. For some players, parts of deferred salaries are discounted to reflect present-day values Prorated shares of signing bonuses are not included.

AMERICAN LEAGUE BALTIMORE ORIOLES Chris Davis $4,068,129 $14,823,773 Alex Cobb 2,801,937 8,706,155 Trey Mancini 1,366,142 3,342,593 Mychal Givens 980,185 2,269,444 Jose Iglesias 796,697 1,759,259 Hanser Alberto 581,574 1,161,111 Miguel Castro 429,722 738,889 Richard Bleier 385,875 643,889 Kohl Stewart 343,672 562,963 Hector Velazquez 264,589 411,315 John Means 262,938 408,148 Renato Nunez 262,204 406,741 Pedro Severino 261,470 405,333 Asher Wojciechowski 261,103 404,630 Shawn Armstrong 260,552 403,574 Rio Ruiz 260,369 403,222 Anthony Santander 260,185 402,870 Paul Fry 259,635 401,815 Chance Sisco 259,635 401,815 Dwight Smith 259,635 401,815 Tanner Scott 258,718 400,056 Richie Martin 258,534 399,704 Austin Hays 258,351 399,352 DJ Stewart 258,351 399,352 Austin Wynns 258,351 399,352 Evan Phillips 257,984 398,648 Travis Lakins 257,800 398,296 Cody Carroll 257,433 397,593 Hunter Harvey 257,433 397,593 Cole Sulser 257,433 397,593 Dillon Tate 257,433 397,593 Andrew Velazquez 257,396 397,522 Total 17,721,465 43,242,008 ——— BOSTON RED SOX Chris Sale $4,382,744 $17,010,735 J.D. Martinez 4,339,907 16,712,963 Xander Bogaerts 3,960,277 14,074,074 Nathan Eovaldi 3,504,722 11,962,963 Dustin Pedroia 2,805,731 8,723,737 Jackie Bradley Jr. 2,593,611 7,740,741 Eduardo Rodriguez 2,097,561 5,840,741 Martin Perez 1,631,882 4,222,222 Kevin Pillar 1,239,598 2,990,741 Christian Vazquez 1,226,944 2,955,556 Brandon Workman 1,049,783 2,462,963 Andrew Benintendi 1,024,475 2,392,593 Matt Barnes 948,549 2,181,481 Jose Peraza 885,277 2,005,556 Mitch Moreland 796,697 1,759,259 Heath Hembree 572,083 1,134,722 Kevin Plawecki 380,370 633,333 Rafael Devers 304,223 487,315 Alex Verdugo 270,828 423,278 Collin McHugh 270,277 422,222 Ryan Weber 270,277 422,222 Ryan Brasier 264,589 411,315 Marcus Walden 262,754 407,796 Josh Taylor 261,837 406,037 Austin Brice 260,552 403,574 Michael Chavis 259,635 401,815 Tzu-Wei Lin 259,268 401,111 Darwinzon Hernandez 257,800 398,296 Jonathan Arauz 256,706 396,537 Totals 36,638,957 109,785,898 ——— CHICAGO WHITE SOX Yasmani Grandal $3,694,537 $12,842,593 Dallas Keuchel 3,656,574 12,666,667 Jose Abreu 2,593,611 7,740,741 Edwin Encarnacion 2,593,611 7,740,741 Alex Colome 2,522,620 7,411,759 Kelvin Herrera 2,138,055 5,981,481 Nomar Mazara 1,542,796 3,912,593 James McCann 1,510,401 3,800,000 Steve Cishek 1,480,030 3,694,444 Gio Gonzalez 1,302,870 3,166,667 Carlos Rodon 1,290,216 3,131,481 Tim Anderson 1,176,327 2,814,815 Leury Garcia 986,512 2,287,037 Eloy Jimenez 543,611 1,055,556 Luis Robert 543,611 1,055,556 Evan Marshall 442,376 774,074 Yoan Moncada 417,067 703,704 Aaron Bummer 417,067 703,704 Lucas Giolito 280,186 441,222 Reynaldo Lopez 272,112 425,741 Jace Fry 266,608 415,185 Adam Engel 265,874 413,778 Dylan Cease 261,103 404,630 Jimmy Cordero 260,736 403,926 Carson Fulmer 259,268 401,111 Ian Hamilton 256,706 396,537 Danny Mendick 256,706 396,537 Totals 31,231,191 85,182,280 ——— CLEVELAND INDIANS Carlos Santana $3,580,648 $12,314,815 Francisco Lindor 3,580,648 12,314,815 Carlos Carrasco 2,479,722 7,212,963 Brad Hand 1,834,351 4,925,926 Jose Ramirez 1,682,500 4,398,148 Cesar Hernandez 1,682,500 4,398,148 Mike Clevinger 1,201,635 2,885,185 Roberto Perez 1,113,055 2,638,889 Oliver Perez 923,240 2,111,111 Sandy Leon 670,154 1,407,407 Delino Deshields Jr. 638,518 1,319,444 Domingo Santana 543,611 1,055,556 Tyler Naquin 530,956 1,020,370 Nick Wittgren 448,703 791,667 Shane Bieber 278,791 438,548 James Hoyt 273,397 428,204 Franmil Reyes 265,286 412,652 Adam Cimber 263,488 409,204 Jake Bauers 261,984 406,319 Adam Plutko 261,030 404,489 Jordan Luplow 260,919 404,278 Oscar Mercado 260,516 403,504 Phil Maton 260,039 402,589 Greg Allen 259,745 402,026 Hunter Wood 259,745 402,026 Jefry Rodriguez 257,800 398,296 Christian Arroyo 257,617 397,944 Emmanuel Clase 257,360 397,452 Totals 24,587,958 64,501,975 ——— DETROIT TIGERS Miguel Cabrera $4,972,623 $21,111,111 Jordan Zimmermann 4,466,450 17,592,593 C.J. Cron 1,652,129 4,292,593 Jonathan Schoop 1,652,129 4,292,593 Matt Boyd 1,490,154 3,729,630 Austin Romine 1,214,290 2,920,370 Daniel Norris 913,750 2,084,722 Michael Fulmer 872,623 1,970,370 JaCoby Jones 562,592 1,108,333 Cameron Maybin 543,611 1,055,556 Ivan Nova 543,611 1,055,556 Buck Farmer 455,030 809,259 Niko Goodrum 306,314 491,326 Joe Jimenez 264,736 411,596 Jeimer Candelario 264,149 410,470 Victor Reyes 260,699 403,856 Spencer Turnbull 260,552 403,574 Grayson Greiner 259,929 402,378 Christin Stewart 259,855 402,237 Jose Cisnero 259,708 401,956 Harold Castro 259,525 401,604 Dawel Lugo 259,305 401,181 Gregory Soto 258,461 399,563 Tyler Alexander 258,020 398,719 Travis Demeritte 257,947 398,578 David McKay 257,727 398,156 Eric Haase 257,580 397,874 Bryan Garcia 257,213 397,170 Rony Garcia 256,706 396,537 Totals 23,797,418 68,939,461 ——— HOUSTON ASTROS Justin Verlander $5,276,327 $23,222,222 Zack Greinke 4,959,978 21,023,211 Jose Altuve 4,567,685 18,296,296 George Springer 4,061,512 14,777,778 Michael Brantley 3,201,018 10,555,556 Josh Reddick 2,897,314 9,148,148 Alex Bregman 2,593,611 7,740,741 Roberto Osuna 2,441,759 7,037,037 Ryan Pressly 2,188,672 6,157,407 Yuli Gurriel 2,097,561 5,840,741 Carlos Correa 2,036,821 5,629,630 Lance McCullers Jr. 1,201,635 2,885,185 Joe Smith 1,176,327 2,814,815 Brad Peacock 1,151,018 2,744,444 Martin Maldonado 1,049,783 2,462,963 Aledmys Diaz 822,006 1,829,630 Chris Devenski 670,154 1,407,407 Joe Biagini 417,067 703,704 Dustin Garneau 288,626 457,407 Yordan Alvarez 272,846 427,148 Josh James 266,864 415,678 Austin Pruitt 264,736 411,596 Framber Valdez 263,745 409,696 Jose Urquidy 260,956 404,348 Abraham Toro 260,626 403,715 Myles Straw 259,745 402,026 Rogelio Armenteros 258,938 400,478 Kyle Tucker 258,791 400,196 Cy Sneed 258,644 399,915 Bryan Abreu 258,241 399,141 Totals 45,983,006 149,208,259 ——— KANSAS CITY ROYALS Ian Kennedy $3,428,796 $11,611,111 Danny Duffy 3,238,981 10,731,481 Salvador Perez 2,897,314 9,148,148 Jorge Soler 1,895,092 5,137,037 Whit Merrifield 1,429,413 3,518,519 Alex Gordon 1,176,327 2,814,815 Mike Montgomery 948,549 2,181,481 Maikel Franco 910,586 2,075,926 Trevor Rosenthal 670,154 1,407,407 Scott Barlow 288,626 457,407 Brad Keller 275,048 431,370 Hunter Dozier 274,131 429,611 Jake Junis 273,213 427,852 Kevin McCarthy 272,846 427,148 Adalberto Mondesi 271,929 425,389 Glenn Sparkman 271,929 425,389 Jesse Hahn 270,277 422,222 Jorge Lopez 265,415 412,898 Tim Hill 265,048 412,194 Cam Gallagher 263,121 408,500 Ryan O’Hearn 261,819 406,002 Randy Rosario 261,167 404,753 Jake Newberry 259,819 402,167 Nicky Lopez 259,727 401,991 Brett Phillips 259,130 400,847 Bubba Starling 258,626 399,880 Richard Lovelady 258,204 399,070 Josh Staumont 257,782 398,261 Chance Adams 257,708 398,120 Ryan McBroom 257,351 397,434 Stephen Woods Jr. 256,706 396,537 Totals 22,434,834 57,710,967 ——— LOS ANGELES ANGELS Mike Trout $5,580,030 $25,333,333 Albert Pujols 4,871,388 20,407,407 Anthony Rendon 4,517,067 17,944,444 Justin Upton 4,061,512 14,777,778 Andrelton Simmons 3,201,018 10,555,556 Julio Teheran 2,239,290 6,333,333 Jason Castro 1,803,981 4,820,370 Dylan Bundy 1,429,413 3,518,519 Andrew Heaney 1,252,253 3,025,926 Hansel Robles 1,138,364 2,709,259 Tommy La Stella 986,512 2,287,037 Cam Bedrosian 872,623 1,970,370 Brian Goodwin 720,771 1,548,148 Matt Andriese 517,037 981,667 Noe Ramirez 380,370 633,333 Keynan Middleton 343,672 562,963 Max Stassi 343,672 562,963 Shohei Ohtani 306,975 492,593 David Fletcher 267,892 417,648 Felix Pena 265,690 413,426 Ty Buttrey 262,387 407,093 Justin Anderson 261,837 406,037 Mike Mayers 260,369 403,222 Griffin Canning 259,452 401,463 Luis Rengifo 259,268 401,111 Dillon Peters 258,901 400,407 Jose Suarez 258,351 399,352 Matt Thaiss 258,167 399,000 Taylor Ward 257,984 398,648 Patrick Sandoval 257,708 398,120 Totals 37,693,954 123,310,526

