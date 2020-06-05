MLB Proposal Comparison by Player

NEW YORK (AP) — A comparison of 2020 salaries under the Major League Baseball proposal of May 26 and the Major League Baseball Players Association proposal of May 31 for the 899 players on March 28 rosters and injured lists, plus Michael Pineda, who has a guaranteed contract and has 39 games remaining on the restricted list. Proposal details were obtained by The Associated Press from management and player sources. The MLB proposal is based on a sliding scale and prorated pay over an 82-game season, and players would be eligible to share from an additional $200 million postseason bonus pool. The MLBPA proposal is based on prorated pay over a 114-game season. For some players, parts of deferred salaries are discounted to reflect present-day values Prorated shares of signing bonuses are not included.
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|BALTIMORE ORIOLES
|Chris Davis
|$4,068,129
|$14,823,773
|Alex Cobb
|2,801,937
|8,706,155
|Trey Mancini
|1,366,142
|3,342,593
|Mychal Givens
|980,185
|2,269,444
|Jose Iglesias
|796,697
|1,759,259
|Hanser Alberto
|581,574
|1,161,111
|Miguel Castro
|429,722
|738,889
|Richard Bleier
|385,875
|643,889
|Kohl Stewart
|343,672
|562,963
|Hector Velazquez
|264,589
|411,315
|John Means
|262,938
|408,148
|Renato Nunez
|262,204
|406,741
|Pedro Severino
|261,470
|405,333
|Asher Wojciechowski
|261,103
|404,630
|Shawn Armstrong
|260,552
|403,574
|Rio Ruiz
|260,369
|403,222
|Anthony Santander
|260,185
|402,870
|Paul Fry
|259,635
|401,815
|Chance Sisco
|259,635
|401,815
|Dwight Smith
|259,635
|401,815
|Tanner Scott
|258,718
|400,056
|Richie Martin
|258,534
|399,704
|Austin Hays
|258,351
|399,352
|DJ Stewart
|258,351
|399,352
|Austin Wynns
|258,351
|399,352
|Evan Phillips
|257,984
|398,648
|Travis Lakins
|257,800
|398,296
|Cody Carroll
|257,433
|397,593
|Hunter Harvey
|257,433
|397,593
|Cole Sulser
|257,433
|397,593
|Dillon Tate
|257,433
|397,593
|Andrew Velazquez
|257,396
|397,522
|Total
|17,721,465
|43,242,008
|BOSTON RED SOX
|Chris Sale
|$4,382,744
|$17,010,735
|J.D. Martinez
|4,339,907
|16,712,963
|Xander Bogaerts
|3,960,277
|14,074,074
|Nathan Eovaldi
|3,504,722
|11,962,963
|Dustin Pedroia
|2,805,731
|8,723,737
|Jackie Bradley Jr.
|2,593,611
|7,740,741
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|2,097,561
|5,840,741
|Martin Perez
|1,631,882
|4,222,222
|Kevin Pillar
|1,239,598
|2,990,741
|Christian Vazquez
|1,226,944
|2,955,556
|Brandon Workman
|1,049,783
|2,462,963
|Andrew Benintendi
|1,024,475
|2,392,593
|Matt Barnes
|948,549
|2,181,481
|Jose Peraza
|885,277
|2,005,556
|Mitch Moreland
|796,697
|1,759,259
|Heath Hembree
|572,083
|1,134,722
|Kevin Plawecki
|380,370
|633,333
|Rafael Devers
|304,223
|487,315
|Alex Verdugo
|270,828
|423,278
|Collin McHugh
|270,277
|422,222
|Ryan Weber
|270,277
|422,222
|Ryan Brasier
|264,589
|411,315
|Marcus Walden
|262,754
|407,796
|Josh Taylor
|261,837
|406,037
|Austin Brice
|260,552
|403,574
|Michael Chavis
|259,635
|401,815
|Tzu-Wei Lin
|259,268
|401,111
|Darwinzon Hernandez
|257,800
|398,296
|Jonathan Arauz
|256,706
|396,537
|Totals
|36,638,957
|109,785,898
|CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|Yasmani Grandal
|$3,694,537
|$12,842,593
|Dallas Keuchel
|3,656,574
|12,666,667
|Jose Abreu
|2,593,611
|7,740,741
|Edwin Encarnacion
|2,593,611
|7,740,741
|Alex Colome
|2,522,620
|7,411,759
|Kelvin Herrera
|2,138,055
|5,981,481
|Nomar Mazara
|1,542,796
|3,912,593
|James McCann
|1,510,401
|3,800,000
|Steve Cishek
|1,480,030
|3,694,444
|Gio Gonzalez
|1,302,870
|3,166,667
|Carlos Rodon
|1,290,216
|3,131,481
|Tim Anderson
|1,176,327
|2,814,815
|Leury Garcia
|986,512
|2,287,037
|Eloy Jimenez
|543,611
|1,055,556
|Luis Robert
|543,611
|1,055,556
|Evan Marshall
|442,376
|774,074
|Yoan Moncada
|417,067
|703,704
|Aaron Bummer
|417,067
|703,704
|Lucas Giolito
|280,186
|441,222
|Reynaldo Lopez
|272,112
|425,741
|Jace Fry
|266,608
|415,185
|Adam Engel
|265,874
|413,778
|Dylan Cease
|261,103
|404,630
|Jimmy Cordero
|260,736
|403,926
|Carson Fulmer
|259,268
|401,111
|Ian Hamilton
|256,706
|396,537
|Danny Mendick
|256,706
|396,537
|Totals
|31,231,191
|85,182,280
|CLEVELAND INDIANS
|Carlos Santana
|$3,580,648
|$12,314,815
|Francisco Lindor
|3,580,648
|12,314,815
|Carlos Carrasco
|2,479,722
|7,212,963
|Brad Hand
|1,834,351
|4,925,926
|Jose Ramirez
|1,682,500
|4,398,148
|Cesar Hernandez
|1,682,500
|4,398,148
|Mike Clevinger
|1,201,635
|2,885,185
|Roberto Perez
|1,113,055
|2,638,889
|Oliver Perez
|923,240
|2,111,111
|Sandy Leon
|670,154
|1,407,407
|Delino Deshields Jr.
|638,518
|1,319,444
|Domingo Santana
|543,611
|1,055,556
|Tyler Naquin
|530,956
|1,020,370
|Nick Wittgren
|448,703
|791,667
|Shane Bieber
|278,791
|438,548
|James Hoyt
|273,397
|428,204
|Franmil Reyes
|265,286
|412,652
|Adam Cimber
|263,488
|409,204
|Jake Bauers
|261,984
|406,319
|Adam Plutko
|261,030
|404,489
|Jordan Luplow
|260,919
|404,278
|Oscar Mercado
|260,516
|403,504
|Phil Maton
|260,039
|402,589
|Greg Allen
|259,745
|402,026
|Hunter Wood
|259,745
|402,026
|Jefry Rodriguez
|257,800
|398,296
|Christian Arroyo
|257,617
|397,944
|Emmanuel Clase
|257,360
|397,452
|Totals
|24,587,958
|64,501,975
|DETROIT TIGERS
|Miguel Cabrera
|$4,972,623
|$21,111,111
|Jordan Zimmermann
|4,466,450
|17,592,593
|C.J. Cron
|1,652,129
|4,292,593
|Jonathan Schoop
|1,652,129
|4,292,593
|Matt Boyd
|1,490,154
|3,729,630
|Austin Romine
|1,214,290
|2,920,370
|Daniel Norris
|913,750
|2,084,722
|Michael Fulmer
|872,623
|1,970,370
|JaCoby Jones
|562,592
|1,108,333
|Cameron Maybin
|543,611
|1,055,556
|Ivan Nova
|543,611
|1,055,556
|Buck Farmer
|455,030
|809,259
|Niko Goodrum
|306,314
|491,326
|Joe Jimenez
|264,736
|411,596
|Jeimer Candelario
|264,149
|410,470
|Victor Reyes
|260,699
|403,856
|Spencer Turnbull
|260,552
|403,574
|Grayson Greiner
|259,929
|402,378
|Christin Stewart
|259,855
|402,237
|Jose Cisnero
|259,708
|401,956
|Harold Castro
|259,525
|401,604
|Dawel Lugo
|259,305
|401,181
|Gregory Soto
|258,461
|399,563
|Tyler Alexander
|258,020
|398,719
|Travis Demeritte
|257,947
|398,578
|David McKay
|257,727
|398,156
|Eric Haase
|257,580
|397,874
|Bryan Garcia
|257,213
|397,170
|Rony Garcia
|256,706
|396,537
|Totals
|23,797,418
|68,939,461
|HOUSTON ASTROS
|Justin Verlander
|$5,276,327
|$23,222,222
|Zack Greinke
|4,959,978
|21,023,211
|Jose Altuve
|4,567,685
|18,296,296
|George Springer
|4,061,512
|14,777,778
|Michael Brantley
|3,201,018
|10,555,556
|Josh Reddick
|2,897,314
|9,148,148
|Alex Bregman
|2,593,611
|7,740,741
|Roberto Osuna
|2,441,759
|7,037,037
|Ryan Pressly
|2,188,672
|6,157,407
|Yuli Gurriel
|2,097,561
|5,840,741
|Carlos Correa
|2,036,821
|5,629,630
|Lance McCullers Jr.
|1,201,635
|2,885,185
|Joe Smith
|1,176,327
|2,814,815
|Brad Peacock
|1,151,018
|2,744,444
|Martin Maldonado
|1,049,783
|2,462,963
|Aledmys Diaz
|822,006
|1,829,630
|Chris Devenski
|670,154
|1,407,407
|Joe Biagini
|417,067
|703,704
|Dustin Garneau
|288,626
|457,407
|Yordan Alvarez
|272,846
|427,148
|Josh James
|266,864
|415,678
|Austin Pruitt
|264,736
|411,596
|Framber Valdez
|263,745
|409,696
|Jose Urquidy
|260,956
|404,348
|Abraham Toro
|260,626
|403,715
|Myles Straw
|259,745
|402,026
|Rogelio Armenteros
|258,938
|400,478
|Kyle Tucker
|258,791
|400,196
|Cy Sneed
|258,644
|399,915
|Bryan Abreu
|258,241
|399,141
|Totals
|45,983,006
|149,208,259
|KANSAS CITY ROYALS
|Ian Kennedy
|$3,428,796
|$11,611,111
|Danny Duffy
|3,238,981
|10,731,481
|Salvador Perez
|2,897,314
|9,148,148
|Jorge Soler
|1,895,092
|5,137,037
|Whit Merrifield
|1,429,413
|3,518,519
|Alex Gordon
|1,176,327
|2,814,815
|Mike Montgomery
|948,549
|2,181,481
|Maikel Franco
|910,586
|2,075,926
|Trevor Rosenthal
|670,154
|1,407,407
|Scott Barlow
|288,626
|457,407
|Brad Keller
|275,048
|431,370
|Hunter Dozier
|274,131
|429,611
|Jake Junis
|273,213
|427,852
|Kevin McCarthy
|272,846
|427,148
|Adalberto Mondesi
|271,929
|425,389
|Glenn Sparkman
|271,929
|425,389
|Jesse Hahn
|270,277
|422,222
|Jorge Lopez
|265,415
|412,898
|Tim Hill
|265,048
|412,194
|Cam Gallagher
|263,121
|408,500
|Ryan O’Hearn
|261,819
|406,002
|Randy Rosario
|261,167
|404,753
|Jake Newberry
|259,819
|402,167
|Nicky Lopez
|259,727
|401,991
|Brett Phillips
|259,130
|400,847
|Bubba Starling
|258,626
|399,880
|Richard Lovelady
|258,204
|399,070
|Josh Staumont
|257,782
|398,261
|Chance Adams
|257,708
|398,120
|Ryan McBroom
|257,351
|397,434
|Stephen Woods Jr.
|256,706
|396,537
|Totals
|22,434,834
|57,710,967
|LOS ANGELES ANGELS
|Mike Trout
|$5,580,030
|$25,333,333
|Albert Pujols
|4,871,388
|20,407,407
|Anthony Rendon
|4,517,067
|17,944,444
|Justin Upton
|4,061,512
|14,777,778
|Andrelton Simmons
|3,201,018
|10,555,556
|Julio Teheran
|2,239,290
|6,333,333
|Jason Castro
|1,803,981
|4,820,370
|Dylan Bundy
|1,429,413
|3,518,519
|Andrew Heaney
|1,252,253
|3,025,926
|Hansel Robles
|1,138,364
|2,709,259
|Tommy La Stella
|986,512
|2,287,037
|Cam Bedrosian
|872,623
|1,970,370
|Brian Goodwin
|720,771
|1,548,148
|Matt Andriese
|517,037
|981,667
|Noe Ramirez
|380,370
|633,333
|Keynan Middleton
|343,672
|562,963
|Max Stassi
|343,672
|562,963
|Shohei Ohtani
|306,975
|492,593
|David Fletcher
|267,892
|417,648
|Felix Pena
|265,690
|413,426
|Ty Buttrey
|262,387
|407,093
|Justin Anderson
|261,837
|406,037
|Mike Mayers
|260,369
|403,222
|Griffin Canning
|259,452
|401,463
|Luis Rengifo
|259,268
|401,111
|Dillon Peters
|258,901
|400,407
|Jose Suarez
|258,351
|399,352
|Matt Thaiss
|258,167
|399,000
|Taylor Ward
|257,984
|398,648
|Patrick Sandoval
|257,708
|398,120
|Totals
|37,693,954
|123,310,526
