Baltimore plays Toronto, looks to build on Bundy’s strong performance

Baltimore Orioles (52-106, fifth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (64-94, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Gabriel Ynoa (1-9, 5.65 ERA) Blue Jays: Jacob Waguespack (4-5, 4.75 ERA)

LINE: Blue Jays -151; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Dylan Bundy. Bundy went seven innings, giving up two runs on three hits with six strikeouts against Toronto.

The Blue Jays are 30-42 against opponents from the AL East. The Toronto offense has compiled a .237 batting average as a team this season, last in the MLB. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a mark of .274.

The Orioles are 22-50 in division matchups. Baltimore’s lineup has 208 home runs this season, Trey Mancini leads them with 34 homers. The Orioles won the last meeting 11-4. Dylan Bundy earned his seventh victory and Dwight Smith Jr. went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Baltimore. Thomas Pannone registered his sixth loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 64 extra base hits and is batting .235. Cavan Biggio is 12-for-36 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Mancini leads the Orioles with 172 hits and is batting .293. Austin Hays is 11-for-37 with two doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .259 batting average, 6.99 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Orioles: 4-6, .264 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Matt Shoemaker: (knee), Tim Mayza: (ucl), Anthony Kay: (back), Ryan Borucki: (elbow), Devon Travis: (knee), Bo Bichette: (concussion).

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: (elbow), Alex Cobb: (lumbar strain), Mason Williams: (undisclosed).

