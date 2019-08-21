Orioles face the Royals after Bundy’s strong showing

Kansas City Royals (45-81, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (40-86, fifth in the AL East) Baltimore; Wednesday,…

Kansas City Royals (45-81, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (40-86, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Mike Montgomery (3-5, 4.63 ERA) Orioles: Aaron Brooks (2-7, 6.49 ERA)

LINE: Royals -115; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Dylan Bundy. Bundy went seven innings, giving up one run on five hits with seven strikeouts against Kansas City.

The Orioles are 19-44 in home games. Baltimore has slugged .408 this season. John Means leads the team with a mark of 1.000.

The Royals have gone 21-42 away from home. The Kansas City offense has compiled a .243 batting average as a team this season, Whit Merrifield leads the team with a mark of .298. The Orioles won the last meeting 4-1. Hunter Harvey earned his first victory and Hanser Alberto went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Baltimore. Jacob Barnes took his second loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with 29 home runs and has 73 RBIs. Jonathan Villar has 14 hits and is batting .389 over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Jorge Soler leads the Royals with 35 home runs and is batting .256. Merrifield is 10-for-41 with a double, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 2-8, .245 batting average, 7.59 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Royals: 4-6, .193 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by four runs

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: (elbow), Alex Cobb: (lumbar strain), DJ Stewart: (concussion), Dwight Smith Jr.: (calf), Mark Trumbo: (knee).

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: (hip), Jesse Hahn: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (hamstring), Adalberto Mondesi: (shoulder), Salvador Perez: (elbow), Cam Gallagher: (oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.